China, new negative signal for the economy: the country is in deflation

BEIJING – China slips into deflation. For the first time in over two years. Weighed down by domestic consumption which is struggling to restart and which is complicating the economic recovery of the Dragon.

After the negative data arrived yesterday on imports (-12.4%) and exports (-14.5%), the data from the National Statistics Office published this morning show the consumer price index at -0.3% . Meanwhile, the producer price index contracted again in July (-4.4%) for the tenth consecutive month.

After the initial Q1 explosion following the end of Covid restrictions, China is experiencing a rare period of price declines as consumer and business demand weakened. The prolonged slump in the housing market, plummeting demand for exports and reduced consumer spending are weighing on the recovery of the economy.

The data comes amid growing fears that China is entering an era of much slower economic growth, similar to Japan’s ‘lost decades’ period since the 1990s, which saw consumer prices and wages stagnate for an entire generation.

Western economies struggle with inflation, China has the opposite problem. Which can have serious consequences in a self-perpetuating downward spiral: instead of spending, consumers postpone purchases in the hope of a further reduction in prices. In the absence of demand, companies are forced to reduce production, freeze hiring or lay off.

However, some economists argue that this deflationary pressure will likely be temporary, as the Communist leadership will now be forced to step up monetary and fiscal support.

No massive fiscal stimulus has been announced yet. The political response, for now, seems to focus on easing the regulatory constraints that have made key sectors of the economy suffer in recent years, such as real estate. But the pressure, with these new data, will increase.

Apart from a brief period in early 2021, China has not experienced sustained consumer price deflation since 2009. At the time, Beijing introduced a 4 trillion yuan (500 billion euro) stimulus package focused mainly on infrastructure. “While that plan supported growth, it also led local governments to borrow more than they were legally allowed, driving up debt. The leeway to stem the threat of deflation is more limited this time around, partly due to concerns about debt risks,” Bloomberg analysts wrote a month ago as the bogeyman of deflation was already looming.

Between April and June, GDP recorded only +0.8% compared to the previous quarter, well below the +2.2% recorded in the first three months of 2023. Youth unemployment has again reached another record: 21 .3%. The disappointing growth in the second quarter is not only due to a lack of external demand. The main reason is precisely the low domestic demand. This applies in particular to fixed investments, driven by the real estate sector, but also to consumption.

