



Yingwei Financial Investing – On Thursday, the National Interbank Funding Center authorized by the People’s Bank of China announced that China‘s October rate was 3.65% for one-year maturity and 4.3% for more than 5-year maturity, both unchanged.

Prior to this, the People’s Bank of China launched a 500 billion yuan MLF operation and a 2 billion yuan reverse repurchase operation on the 17th, and the interest rates were the same as the previous time.

The People’s Bank of China stated at the third quarter regular meeting that it is necessary to improve the formation and transmission mechanism of market-oriented interest rates, optimize the central bank’s policy interest rate system, give full play to the important role of the market-oriented adjustment mechanism of deposit interest rates, and give play to the efficiency and guiding role of the reform of loan market quotation interest rates, and promote the reduction of interest rates. The comprehensive financing cost of enterprises and the cost of personal consumption credit.

