China Pacific Insurance(02601) released its 2022 interim results, with operating income of approximately 255.114 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1%. Insurance business income was 242.493 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8%. The operating profit attributable to the parent was 20.096 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.9%; the net profit attributable to the parent was 13.301 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 23.1%; the basic earnings per share was 1.38 yuan. The embedded value was 509.078 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.2%.

Among them, the life insurance business income was 149.054 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.4%. Among them, the growth rate of new insurance business was 25.8%; the value of new business was 5.596 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 45.3%. The new business value ratio was 10.7%, a year-on-year decrease of 14.7 percentage points; the life insurance operating profit was 15.156 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.0%; the remaining marginal balance was 345.639 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.8%. The net profit of life insurance business was about 8.86 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 31.2%.

The comprehensive ratio of property insurance business was 97.2%, a year-on-year decrease of 2.1 percentage points. Among them, the comprehensive expense ratio was 27.5%, a year-on-year decrease of 1.7 percentage points; the comprehensive loss ratio was 69.7%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.4 percentage points. Insurance business income was 92.911 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%. Among them, non-auto insurance business revenue increased by 17.3% year-on-year, accounting for 48.1%, an increase of 2.0 percentage points. The net profit of the property and casualty insurance business was about 4.32 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.3%.

