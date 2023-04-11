Home Business China Payment and Clearing Association: Advise practitioners to use tools such as ChatGPT cautiously|Payment and Clearing Association|Payment Industry_Sina Technology_Sina.com
China Payment and Clearing Association: Advise practitioners to use tools such as ChatGPT cautiously

China Payment and Clearing Association: Advise practitioners to use tools such as ChatGPT cautiously


On April 10th, the China Payment and Clearing Association issued an initiative on the cautious use of tools such as ChatGPT by practitioners in the payment industry.

According to the initiative, tools such as ChatGPT have recently attracted widespread attention from all parties, and some corporate employees have used tools such as ChatGPT (IT Home Note: The full name is Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, which is a chat robot program developed by OpenAI in the United States). However, such intelligent tools have exposed risks such as cross-border data leakage. In order to effectively respond to risks, protect customer privacy, maintain data security, and improve the data security management level of the payment and clearing industry, in accordance with the “Network Security Law of the People’s Republic of China” and “Data Security Law of the People’s Republic of China” Issue an initiative.

One is to raise awareness and use it in accordance with laws and regulations. Practitioners in the payment industry must abide by the network usage regulations in their region, correctly understand the opportunities and risks of ChatGPT and other tools, comprehensively assess the risks of using ChatGPT and other tools to process work content, and use ChatGPT and other tools in compliance with laws and regulations.

The second is not to upload key sensitive information. When using tools such as ChatGPT, practitioners in the payment industry must strictly abide by relevant laws and regulations of the country and the industry, and do not upload confidential documents and data of the country and the financial industry, the company’s non-public materials and data, customer information, payment and settlement infrastructure Or the core code of the system, etc.

The third is to strengthen internal management and guidance of member units. Member units should further improve the information security internal control management system, carry out targeted data risk prevention and control work, strengthen publicity and guidance, enhance employees’ awareness of risk prevention and data protection, and effectively maintain the security of the national financial and payment and settlement industries.


