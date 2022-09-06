The PBOC (People’s Bank of China) has announced that it will cut the ratio of foreign exchange reserves it requires banks to hold (the so-called RRR ratio), in order to strengthen institutions’ ability to use reserves themselves.

As of September 15, the ratio of RRR reserves will be cut in China from 8% to 6%.

Goldman Sachs noted that “this cut should increase liquidity in the forex market and, consequently, reduce the bearish pressure on the yuan.” Again from Goldman: “although the real impact on the liquidity of the forex market is limited … this cut is a strong signal of the PBOC policy, unhappy with the rapid depreciation of the currency”.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior economist of the China division at Capital Economics also said about the yuan.

In a speech on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” show, the economist said he did not believe that the yuan will weaken against the dollar much beyond 7.

A depreciation beyond this threshold is certainly possible, due to the spread between China and US rates – explained Evans-Pritchard – but the PBOC central bank “is clearly strengthening its intervention in order to defend that level. And by this I don’t mean that (the yuan) won’t weaken beyond 7 on a temporary basis, but I don’t think it will go much further, certainly no more than the 7.2 it passed during the trade war. ”

The Chinese yuan is currently trading at 6.9498 against the US dollar.