11.04.2023

The wave of artificial intelligence is sweeping the world. Alibaba announced on Tuesday (11th) that it will launch a language model similar to ChatGPT “Tongyi Qianwen”. Socialist values ​​need to be reflected, and relevant regulations should also be made for enterprise algorithms and user real names.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On Tuesday (April 11), the State Internet Information Office of China, in accordance with the “Network Security Law of the People’s Republic of China” and other laws, drafted the draft “Generative Artificial Intelligence Service Management Measures” and released it to the public. Ask for feedback.

The draft released by the Cyberspace Administration of China on the 11th emphasizes that “generative artificial intelligence products or services shall comply with the requirements of laws and regulations” and that the generated content shall “reflect the core values ​​of socialism” and shall not subvert state power, overthrow the socialist system, or instigate Splitting or undermining national unity, nor promoting terrorist extremism, ethnic hatred, or content that contains violent pornography and may disrupt economic and social order.

The draft also stipulates that enterprises providing generative artificial intelligence services shall, in addition to “assuming the responsibility of the producers of the content generated by the product” and reporting security assessments and algorithms to the national network information department in accordance with the law, they shall also take measures to prevent the occurrence of national Discriminate against ethnicity, belief, gender, age, occupation, etc., and “prevent the generation of false information”; users must provide real identity information in accordance with the law.

In addition, any generated content that does not meet the requirements of the Act should be filtered and the model optimized within 3 months to prevent it from being generated again.

ChatGPT has set off a wave of “generative artificial intelligence” robots around the world; Mo Naiguang, who was a representative of the information technology industry and served as a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council from 2012 to 2020, told DW earlier that the Chinese government should soon Introduce relevant management measures.

At that time, Mo Naiguang told DW that compared with the “Draft Artificial Intelligence Management Law” promulgated by the European Commission in 2021, the Chinese version of the AI ​​law will focus more on maintaining “social order and national security.” He said: “They will put the relevant responsibilities on the shoulders of these companies, which may be a bit difficult for these companies to deal with, but this is probably the risk of doing business in China.”

Tongyi Qianwen: Alibaba's version of ChatGPT

After Baidu launched “Wen Xin Yi Yan” last month, Alibaba CEO Zhang Yong also announced at the “Alibaba Cloud Summit” on the 11th that he will launch a ChatGPT-like service called “Tongyi Qianwen”. Hong Kong media “Hong Kong 01” pointed out that all products under Alibaba, such as Tmall, Taobao, Youku, etc., will be connected to the “Tongyi Qianwen” model in the future.

Zhou Jingren, Chief Technology Officer of Alibaba Cloud Wisdom, said that “Tongyi Qianwen” is a large-scale language model. In addition to being able to conduct multiple rounds of dialogue, it also has a very strong copywriting ability. It can continue to write novels, write emails, and even write poems. , Generate a love letter.

However, the question-and-answer tests demonstrated at Baidu’s “Wen Xin Yi Yan” press conference earlier were all pre-recorded videos, and the actual operation was not as good as expected, which caused Baidu’s stock price to plummet. Positive feedback, which has allowed Baidu’s stock price to recover, still casts a shadow over China‘s artificial intelligence prospects.

(comprehensive report)

