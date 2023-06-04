China Radio and Television Song Qizhu: New construction of CBNET IP backbone network, upgrade of fixed voice network and new radio and television service network | DVBCN

On June 4, the 31st China International Information and Communication Exhibition (PT Exhibition) officially opened in Beijing. Song Qizhu, chairman of China Radio and Television Network Group Co., Ltd., attended the opening forum and delivered a speech.

On June 27, 2022, under the guidance and coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the 5G network service of China Radio and Television was officially launched, marking the formation of a new pattern of integrated development of “wired + wireless + content” for my country’s radio and television network. New progress has been made in the development of 5G integration.

Under the correct leadership and strong promotion of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, last year China Radio and Television achieved three major breakthroughs:

1) Cooperate with China Mobile to achieve the largest scale co-construction and sharing work including 700MHz network services;

2) Realize the largest range of inter-network interconnection with the three major operators within 3 months;

3) Completed the largest 700MHz frequency migration in the country.

Song Qizhu said that the above three breakthroughs have become the most eye-catching and most effective innovative cases in the global industry. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s information and communication industry has achieved leapfrog development, and has built the world‘s largest network infrastructure with leading technology. As of the end of last year, a total of 2.31 million 5G base stations have been built and opened, and 110 cities across the country have reached the Gigabit city standard. The Gigabit network has the ability to cover 500 million user households. The number of mobile Internet terminals has reached 1.845 billion, becoming a major global economy. It is the first country in China to realize “superman”.

As a large-scale central cultural enterprise that integrates media, information, and technology, China Radio and Television is also the fourth largest telecom operator. Integrate development and contribute to the power of radio and television. Song Qizhu put forward the following points in the meeting:

1) Strong foundation of fixed network to create a new type of digital and intelligent integration network

Join hands with China Mobile to contribute 700MHz 5G network to achieve continuous coverage of townships and above areas, and coverage of hotspot rural areas. In the direction of IP, cloud, intelligence, and integration, China Radio and Television has built a new CBNET IP backbone network, upgraded and built a fixed voice network, a new radio and television service network, and planned and constructed data centers, cloud computing, CDN and other integrated computing. force network. Accelerate the construction of high-capacity ubiquitous, space-ground integration, cloud-network collaboration, agile integration, green and low-carbon intelligent comprehensive digital infrastructure.

2) Leading by content, speeding up the integration of the wave of digital economy

The video industry is an important part of the digital economy. As the national team and the main force in the video field, China Radio and Television has thoroughly implemented the national cultural digitalization strategy and innovated new audio-visual formats. On the one hand, promote the upgrade of the traditional cable TV business, launch the smart recommendation channel on a trial basis, and promote the “thousands of faces” of radio and television; application, and promote radio and television terminal communication, mobile communication and everyone communication.

At the same time, China Radio and Television has also stepped up its efforts to help vulnerable groups. For example, it launched the China Radio and Television “Bright Cinema” public welfare on-demand area last year, providing special guarantee services for 10 million blind groups.

3) Integrating innovation to empower the digital transformation and upgrading of thousands of industries

China Radio and Television strengthens the composite superposition of content networks, promotes the organic integration of culture and technology, and uses the integration of digital capabilities to facilitate the transformation of production methods, lifestyles and governance methods.

Facing the modern service industry, it will focus on promoting culture, smart families, education and other areas of people’s livelihood, and promote the equalization, inclusiveness and convenience of public services;

Facing the new type of industrialization, and focusing on manufacturing, emergency, electric power and other scenarios, accelerate the application of radio and television 5G + industrial Internet;

Facing modern agriculture, actively participate in the construction of rural agricultural informatization, and help forest and grassland monitoring and perception capabilities.

Finally, Song Qizhu said that China Radio and Television will conscientiously implement the strategic deployment of the Central Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, and cooperate with the industrial chain to integrate and innovate, jointly promote digital industrialization and industrial digitalization, deepen the integration of data and reality, cultivate new kinetic energy, and create a new engine.