Regenerative medicine in China(08158) released its results for the first nine months of 2022. Income from continuing operations was approximately HK$163 million, a year-on-year decrease of 18.4%; net profit was HK$10.555 million, a year-on-year decrease of 46.51%; earnings per share were 0.37 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the overall decrease in revenue was mainly due to the implementation of strict prevention and control of COVID-19 quarantine measures in Mainland China and Hong Kong during the period.

