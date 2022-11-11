Home Business China Regenerative Medicine (08158) released its first nine-month net profit of HK$10.555 million, a year-on-year decrease of 46.51% | China Regenerative Medicine_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Regenerative medicine in China(08158) released its results for the first nine months of 2022. Income from continuing operations was approximately HK$163 million, a year-on-year decrease of 18.4%; net profit was HK$10.555 million, a year-on-year decrease of 46.51%; earnings per share were 0.37 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the overall decrease in revenue was mainly due to the implementation of strict prevention and control of COVID-19 quarantine measures in Mainland China and Hong Kong during the period.

