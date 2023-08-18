China Resources Beer Faces Decline in Liquor Business Performance After Jinsha Liquor Acquisition

China Resources Beer, the company that aims to be a pioneer in the new world of liquor, is facing disappointing results in its recent report on the liquor business. Guizhou Jinsha Cellar Liquor Industry, which was acquired by China Resources Beer for 12.3 billion yuan, saw a significant decline in performance in the first half of this year.

China Resources Beer released its interim financial report for 2023, revealing that its revenue in the first half of the year reached 23.87 billion yuan, a 14% increase compared to the previous year. The company also reported a net profit of 4.65 billion yuan, reflecting a 22% year-on-year growth. However, these numbers fell slightly below the expectations of some brokerage firms. China National Finance Securities had predicted a net profit growth rate of around 24% for China Resources Beer in the first half of this year.

The underperformance of China Resources Beer may be attributed to its liquor sector. The company’s liquor business generated a revenue of 977 million yuan in the first half of the year, with a profit before interest and tax of 71 million yuan. Excluding the impact of the amortization of intangible assets resulting from the acquisition of Jinsha Liquor, the profit before interest and tax reached 395 million yuan. In comparison, Jinsha Liquor achieved a revenue of 2.001 billion yuan and a pre-tax profit of 877 million yuan in the first half of last year.

Fortunately, the beer sector of China Resources Beer continues to thrive. The company experienced an overall beer sales increase of 4.4% in the first half of the year. Sub-high-end and above beer sales particularly rose by 26.4% year-on-year, indicating an improved product structure. Additionally, the average sales price of the company’s beer witnessed a 4.4% year-on-year increase during the same period.

China Resources Beer provided limited details regarding the sharp decline in liquor business performance in its financial report. The company mentioned that it focused on reshaping Jinsha Wine Industry around organization, brand, and product improvement. The goals included “destocking and reducing pressure,” “price recovery” both online and offline, “boosting channel confidence,” “establishing sales order,” “seizing opportunities to expand the market,” and “reshaping the sales organization” to gradually rebuild channel confidence.

The drop in Jinsha Liquor’s performance can be attributed to factors like a cooling sauce wine market and weak domestic consumption, resulting in an “upside down” situation for the core brand’s price. To rectify this, Jinsha Liquor implemented a strict collection action for low-priced abstracts (treasures) across all channels to ensure compliance and protect the interests of distributors. The target price for cleanup was set at products below 650 yuan per bottle on platforms such as Pinduoduo, JD.com, Taobao, Tmall, and Suning.

However, latest wine price data reveals a discrepancy between the approved price of Digest (treasures) at 525 yuan per bottle and the supposed “cleaning and recycling price” of 650 yuan per bottle. On platforms like Pinduoduo, the summary (treasure) is currently priced at approximately 560 yuan per bottle, still lower than the intended “clearing and recycling price.”

In addition to poor sales, Jinsha Wine Industry has also experienced changes in personnel. According to the Tianyancha APP, as of July 28, the board of directors of Jinsha Wine Industry underwent a change. Former chairman Zhang Daohong resigned from the board, and Liu Hongguang from Hubei Yihua Group took over. However, Zhang Daohong still holds the positions of deputy secretary of the party committee and executive deputy general manager of Jinsha Liquor Industry.

Zhang Daohong had previously led Jinsha Liquor Industry to achieve rapid sales growth, but after China Resources Beer acquired the company, he was gradually marginalized. A source close to Jinsha Liquor revealed that Zhang Daohong “has been emptied now and has no real power.”

As China Resources Beer navigates the challenges faced by its liquor sector, it continues to focus on the success of its beer business. The company seeks to establish a stronger foothold in the new landscape of the liquor industry.

