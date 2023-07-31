Home » China: restrictions on drone exports
Business

China: restrictions on drone exports

by admin
China: restrictions on drone exports

China has announced it will impose export restrictions on some drones and related equipment in a bid to safeguard national security and interests amid rising tensions with the United States over access to the technology.

The restrictions, which include engines of some drones, lasers, communication equipment and anti-drone systems, will come into effect from 1 September, the trade ministry announced. These measures will also affect some commercial drones and no civilian drones will be allowed to be exported for military purposes, a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

US lawmakers have said that more than 50 percent of drones sold in the United States are manufactured by China-based company DJI, making them the most popular type of drone used by public safety agencies. DJI has stated that it always strictly abides by the laws and regulations of the countries or regions in which it operates, including China‘s export control requirements.

See also  Administrative Brindisi, it's official: Roberto Fusco mayoral candidate for PD and M5S

You may also like

Lotto on Wednesday: Drawing of the lottery numbers...

Paris 2024, from Technogym gyms and “intelligent” equipment...

Stock Market Recap: Tech and Energy Stocks Lead...

Stock market ticker: Euro inflation falls slightly |...

New Reactor at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle Begins...

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Market...

Tim, here is the Treasury’s plan: 30-35% entry...

Nursing fund of funds of returns with a...

Mortgages and business loans, the data herald the...

This is what you need to know about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy