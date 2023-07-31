China: restrictions on drone exports

China has announced it will impose export restrictions on some drones and related equipment in a bid to safeguard national security and interests amid rising tensions with the United States over access to the technology.

The restrictions, which include engines of some drones, lasers, communication equipment and anti-drone systems, will come into effect from 1 September, the trade ministry announced. These measures will also affect some commercial drones and no civilian drones will be allowed to be exported for military purposes, a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

US lawmakers have said that more than 50 percent of drones sold in the United States are manufactured by China-based company DJI, making them the most popular type of drone used by public safety agencies. DJI has stated that it always strictly abides by the laws and regulations of the countries or regions in which it operates, including China‘s export control requirements.

