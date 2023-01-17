Home Business China: retail sales -0.2% in 2022, much lower than expected drop in December
China‘s retail sales fell 1.8% year on year in December, much less than the 8.6% plunge expected by economists polled by Reuters. For the full year 2022, retail sales reported a decline of 0.2%.

China‘s GDP grew by 3% in 2022: this is what the National Institute of Statistics of China reported today.

The growth was higher than the +2.8% estimated by economists interviewed by Reuters, but significantly lower than the target of a 5.5% expansion that the Beijing government had set in March 2022.

