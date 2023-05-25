China-Russia trade hits record high

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP

Russia’s trade with China will reach $200 billion this year, the Russian prime minister said. If this goal is met, trade between the two countries would set a new record. According to the Kremlin, Russia could supply up to 40 percent of China‘s energy this year.

Russia’s trade with China will set a new record this year, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

At a forum in Shanghai on Tuesday, Mishustin said he believes Russia and China could increase their trade volume to $200 billion this year, according to a report by the “Global Times“, a Chinese state news agency.

If this goal is met, total trade between Russia and China would reach its highest level ever and previous record of $190 billion (177 billion euros) from 2022.

“The governments of Russia and China have launched a coordinated effort to implement the agreements reached at the highest level,” Mishustin said according to the state news agency “Tass”.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Moscow has increased its reliance on China, particularly as a market for its crude oil exports after Western countries imposed sanctions.

This year, Russia could meet up to 40 percent of China‘s energy needs, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the forum.

In addition, around 70 percent of China-Russia trade is in China‘s yuan, or Russia’s ruble, according to an estimate by Andrei Kostin, chief executive officer of one of Russia’s state banks.

Meanwhile, China‘s Premier Li Qiang, in a meeting with Mishustin on Wednesday, said the government is ready to take the partnership to a “new level,” like Reuters reported.

Russia and China have made special efforts to strengthen their economic ties over the past year, and the two countries have jointly opted not to use the US dollar.

In April, Russia had Yuan reserves of about $45 billion (42 billion euros) that it used to cover its budget deficit and is now in the process of together with China and other BRICS countries create a new reserve currencywhich could potentially challenge the dollar.

