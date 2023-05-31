China Says Musk Opposes U.S.-China Decoupling – WSJ

Tesla Inc. TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk has told Chinese officials that the company opposes the “decoupling and disconnection” of the world‘s two largest economies, China‘s foreign ministry said. The meeting came shortly after Musk arrived in China, amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries.
In a statement issued late Tuesday, Chinese officials quoted Musk as saying he told Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the interests of the United States and China are intertwined, like conjoined twins. China‘s foreign ministry released a photo of Qin Gang shaking hands with Musk.
Musk’s trip to China is his first in more than three years since China began to largely shut down during the outbreak. China is one of Tesla’s most important retail markets and home to the company’s largest manufacturing plant.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Qin Gang compared Sino-U.S. relations to driving a Tesla, saying he needed to keep the steering wheel in place, “step on the brakes” in time, avoid “dangerous driving,” and be good at ” Step on the gas pedal.” Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Grace Tao, Tesla’s executive in charge of external affairs for China operations, reposted the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s press release under her Weibo account.
Before Musk, many foreign CEOs have recently visited China. In recent months, CEOs of foreign companies, including Apple Inc. (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla, have visited China to meet with senior Chinese officials , and visited local facilities. Previously, the new crown epidemic prevention measures disrupted the supply chain.
Relations between the United States and China have been frayed by competition in advanced technology fields. Relations between the two countries deteriorated further after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon in February. Businesses from the two countries have been caught in the middle, most recently this month when China blacklisted U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU).
China‘s ban on Micron Technology has fueled hawkish sentiment in the U.S. Congress toward China, which is widely believed to be a response to the Biden administration’s new stringent controls on exports of advanced process semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China last year.
Many foreign companies and executives are uneasy about Beijing’s increased pressure on foreign companies, including a crackdown on due diligence and consulting firms that work with foreign companies in China.
Last year, Musk met Qin Gang, then China‘s ambassador to the United States, at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.
Decoupling, which has become a buzzword among foreign executives and policy experts, refers to the unraveling of the deep economic and commercial relationship between China and the United States that has been built over the years. U.S. officials have said the U.S. is not seeking to decouple from China, but rather wants to protect its own technological interests.
Still, many companies with significant China operations have recently sought to reduce their reliance on Chinese supply chains, a strategy known as “de-risking” or “China plus one,” amid deepening U.S.-China tensions. Apple is one of them.
Tesla has increased its bets on the Chinese market, announcing plans in April to build a second factory in Shanghai to produce Megapack energy storage products.
The remarks by China‘s foreign ministry came a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that China had rejected a U.S. request for the two defense ministers to hold talks in Singapore this weekend; underscoring the tension between the two powers. Attempts to ease the limits of the relationship.
Musk has been full of praise for China in the past, calling the country’s economic prosperity truly amazing and praising its data approach. Some of Musk’s links to China have caused unease in Washington, including among Republican lawmakers who had been among his staunchest supporters.
Musk is expected to visit Tesla’s Shanghai factory later this week, the people said.
Tesla established a super factory in Shanghai in 2019, becoming China‘s first wholly-owned foreign automaker. In the world‘s largest auto market, Tesla’s car sales have experienced a period of rapid growth. The company now faces stiff competition from local rivals that are able to offer a range of competitive electric vehicles at lower prices as China‘s auto market matures.
According to the China Passenger Car Market Information Association, Tesla’s market share in China has dropped by nearly a third, from about 15% in 2020 to 10% last year.
According to Chinese industry data and company announcements, more than half of Tesla’s electric vehicles delivered globally last year were manufactured in China, and nearly 440,000 electric vehicles were sold in China last year, with the Chinese market contributing about 22% of the total. % of revenue.
Tesla’s presence in China has also helped boost the country’s electric vehicle industry, with 80 percent of electric vehicles sold in China last year being made by local brands. Chinese electric car maker BYD Co Ltd (Byd, 002594.SZ, 1211.HK) has outsold Tesla both in China and globally.
