China Says Musk Opposes U.S.-China Decoupling – WSJ

Tesla Inc. TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk has told Chinese officials that the company opposes the “decoupling and disconnection” of the world‘s two largest economies, China‘s foreign ministry said. The meeting came shortly after Musk arrived in China, amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, Chinese officials quoted Musk as saying he told Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the interests of the United States and China are intertwined, like conjoined twins. China‘s foreign ministry released a photo of Qin Gang shaking hands with Musk.

Musk’s trip to China is his first in more than three years since China began to largely shut down during the outbreak. China is one of Tesla’s most important retail markets and home to the company’s largest manufacturing plant.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Qin Gang compared Sino-U.S. relations to driving a Tesla, saying he needed to keep the steering wheel in place, “step on the brakes” in time, avoid “dangerous driving,” and be good at ” Step on the gas pedal.” Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Grace Tao, Tesla’s executive in charge of external affairs for China operations, reposted the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s press release under her Weibo account.

