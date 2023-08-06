China Securities Construction Investment: Long-Term Credit Pulses Indicate Upward Opportunities for Risk Assets in the Second Half of the Year

China Securities Construction Investment: Long-term Credit Pulses have Leading Significance

In a recent research report released by China Securities Investment Co., Ltd., it has been found that short-term credit may be influenced by bank loan offsets and capital idling arbitrage, while medium- and long-term credit reflects the actual supply and demand of credit and corresponds to economic behaviors such as fixed asset investment and house purchases. This highlights the stronger significance of medium- and long-term credit.

To further analyze the impact of credit, the company constructed the credit pulse index based on medium- and long-term credit. By doing so, they discovered that the medium- and long-term credit pulse leads economic growth by approximately 7 to 8 months. Additionally, it also leads other indicators such as stocks, first-tier real estate, treasury bond yields, and CRB industrial raw material prices, albeit with slight variations in time.

The overall observation from the study is that the medium- and long-term credit pulse generally leads the prices of major asset classes by 2 to 3 quarters. In the first half of this year, China experienced an upward trend in medium- and long-term credit pulse. If this quantitative law continues, it is expected that in the second half of the year, the country’s risk assets, including stock markets, commodities, and real estate, will have opportunities for growth.

Some key points highlighted by China Securities Construction Investment are as follows:

1. Index selection of credit pulse:

The company emphasizes the selection of medium- and long-term credit as the underlying data for calculating credit pulse. This is because short-term credit may be influenced by bank loans and capital idling arbitrage, which makes it less reliable. In contrast, medium- and long-term credit better reflects the actual supply and demand of credit. The company calculates the long-term credit pulse by determining the year-on-year growth rate after standardizing monthly new long-term credit by the current quarter’s GDP. This method allows for a more accurate representation of credit increment and changes in credit stock.

2. Credit impulse and economic growth:

The study reveals that the medium and long-term credit pulse leads economic growth by approximately 7 to 8 months. This suggests that the purchasing power generated by enterprises through medium- and long-term credit gradually translates into fixed asset investment and operating expenditures. Similarly, residents’ medium- and long-term loans flow into real estate enterprises and contribute to real estate investment, local government investment, and residents’ consumption. Therefore, medium- and long-term credit plays a vital role in stimulating demand and driving economic growth. Empirically, the highest correlation coefficient between the medium- and long-term credit pulse and the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) occurs when the credit pulse leads by 7 to 8 months, signaling that the economy lags behind the credit pulse.

3. Credit impulse and asset prices:

Through empirical analysis, it is evident that the medium- and long-term credit pulse leads to changes in asset prices, although with slight variations in timing. Stocks are influenced by the credit pulse after approximately 6 months, first-tier real estate after 7 months, treasury bond yields after 8 months, and CRB industrial raw materials after 10 months. The overall observation is that the medium- and long-term credit pulse generally leads the prices of major asset classes by 2 to 3 quarters. Considering the recent upward trend in medium- and long-term credit pulse, it is expected that in the second half of the year, there will be opportunities for growth in China‘s risk asset stock market, commodities, and real estate prices.

It is important to note that while this quantitative law holds true, there are still risk factors to consider, including the potential lack of momentum for consumption recovery, limited improvement in the real estate cycle, and weak external demand.

As China Securities Investment Co., Ltd. sheds light on the leading significance of long-term credit pulses, it provides valuable insights for investors and policymakers who seek to understand the dynamics of China‘s credit market and its impact on various asset classes.

