China Securities Construction Investment: Waiting for the policy to increase the short-term market is expected to continue to find the bottom_Oriental Fortune Network

CITIC Construction InvestmentThe latest strategy report pointed out that the recent economic data continue to point to a weak economic recovery, AprilIndustrial added valueSocial Zero,fixed asset investmentBoth fell short of expectations, the accelerated depreciation of the renminbi fell below the 7.0 mark, the MLF interest rate cut expectations fell through, and the market waited for the policy to increase. The short-term market is expected to continue to find the bottom, and the main line adjustment is not complete.

Taking history as a mirror, counter-economic cyclical assets (stable/technology) performed better during periods of rapid decline in the RMB exchange rate in the past 18 years. Economic fundamentals are negatively correlated or relatively low.The recent low-level market rotation is performed as scheduled. Before the short-term domestic and overseas macro expectations are further clarified, the market is expected to still focus on the defensive strategy with low wind bias and heavy odds, focusing on independent cyclical sectors with policy expectations, focusing on durable large items consumer goods such asnew energyAutomobiles, home appliances; benefit from self-controllable, structural upgradesIndustrial machine、semiconductorEquipment, as well as electricity, whose profits have picked up significantly against the cycle; in addition, among the counter-cyclical assets, emphasis is placed on electronics that are expected to catalyze an inflection point in the near future. Industry focus: electronics, home appliances,new energycar,Industrial machine、robot、semiconductorequipment, electricity, etc.

Original title: China Securities Construction Investment: Waiting for the policy to increase the short-term market is expected to continue to find the bottom