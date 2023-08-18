China Securities Regulatory Commission Addresses Calls for Reduction in Stamp Duty Rate on Securities Transactions

China Securities Regulatory Commission to Activate Capital Market and Boost Investor Confidence

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has responded to calls from the market to reduce the stamp duty rate on securities transactions in order to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence. The CSRC recognizes that historically, adjustments to stamp duty rates have successfully reduced transaction costs, invigorated market transactions, and had an inclusive effect.

In a recent interview, the person in charge of the CSRC explained that the decision to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence aligns with the important arrangements made by the Politburo meeting of the Central Committee on July 24. The CSRC has studied and implemented the spirit of this meeting, along with the deployment of the State Council’s executive meeting and plenary meeting. In order to achieve these goals, the CSRC has established a special working group and formulated a comprehensive work plan with a package of policy measures.

The CSRC’s general approach is guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, emphasizing progress while maintaining stability, adhering to the system concept, problem orientation, marketization, and the rule of law. The main focus is on building a modern capital market with Chinese characteristics, improving market efficiency, attractiveness, and vitality, and promoting positive interaction between the capital market and the real economy.

The CSRC’s work is based on several principles. Firstly, it aims to treat both the symptoms and root causes of market issues. This involves implementing practical and effective policy measures to stabilize expectations and boost confidence in the short-term, while also focusing on long-term reform and development. Secondly, the CSRC aims to highlight key areas of improvement. By introducing fresh water from the source, reducing transaction costs, and improving transaction smoothness, the CSRC seeks to make breakthroughs in these critical areas. Thirdly, stability is a priority. While seeking to activate the market, the CSRC remains committed to maintaining overall market stability. Finally, the CSRC aims to exert synergy through strengthened cross-ministerial communication and policy coordination, forming a strong joint force to activate the market and boost confidence.

To achieve these goals, the CSRC has outlined a number of measures. Firstly, the commission will accelerate the reform of the investment side of the capital market and promote the development of equity funds. This includes relaxing registration requirements for index funds, reducing management fee rates, and guiding leading public offering fund companies to increase the proportion of equity funds issued. Secondly, the CSRC aims to improve the investment attractiveness of listed companies and better return investors. This involves establishing a “green channel” for technology-based enterprises to go public, strengthening the orientation of dividends, revising the share repurchase system, and promoting market-oriented mergers and acquisitions. Thirdly, the CSRC will optimize and improve the transaction mechanism to enhance transaction convenience, including reducing securities transaction handling fees and expanding the scope of margin financing and securities lending. Lastly, the CSRC aims to stimulate the vitality of market institutions and promote high-quality development within the industry, including building a high-quality investment bank and implementing counter-cyclical adjustments in margin financing and securities lending.

By implementing these measures, the CSRC aims to activate the capital market, boost investor confidence, and ensure stable and positive development for the Chinese economy. The commission will continue to monitor market calls and concerns and work towards further enhancing the capital market.

