China Securities Regulatory Commission Addresses Rumors on Stock Issuance and Listing

China Securities Regulatory Commission Clarifies Rumors on Stock Issuance and Listing

Recent reports circulating in self-media platforms regarding the closing of new stock issuance and listing, as well as changes in issuance and listing standards, have prompted the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to respond and clarify the situation.

In a statement, the CSRC addressed these rumors, highlighting that they may not necessarily be comprehensive or accurate. The CSRC emphasized that regarding issuance and listing, several key factors need to be considered.

Firstly, the pace of initial public offering (IPO) issuance has been tightened in recent times. The CSRC has implemented countercyclical adjustments in both the primary and secondary markets. This approach is aimed at maintaining the stability of the market and promoting the balanced development of both sectors. It is important to note that IPO issuance has not been suspended, and the CSRC and exchanges continue to accept, review, and register IPOs. This also applies to listed companies looking to refinance.

Secondly, the CSRC is focused on supporting the growth of technology enterprises. To achieve this, they plan to further develop the Science and Technology Innovation Board, which will serve as a platform for qualified “hard technology” companies in six major industries to strengthen themselves through the acquisition of key core technologies. The CSRC aims to guide resources to converge in the field of scientific and technological innovation. They are currently formulating an action plan to support high-level technological self-reliance in the capital market, aiming to establish a virtuous cycle of “technology-industry-finance”.

Thirdly, the CSRC has not made any changes to the conditions for issuance and listing since the pilot registration system was introduced. The CSRC has focused on information disclosure as the core principle while streamlining and optimizing issuance conditions. They have also developed diverse and inclusive listing conditions. The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges have developed their own focuses and coordinated development, which can cater to the listing and financing needs of enterprises in different industries and stages of development. The positioning, issuance and listing conditions, as well as information disclosure requirements, remain unchanged.

Fourthly, certain companies have recently withdrawn from the review process. These withdrawals are mainly due to issues such as unstable control and declining performance, which affect the ability to continue operations. The CSRC and exchanges pay close attention to industry development trends and the issuer’s situation when conducting reviews based on industrial policies, issuance conditions, and sector positioning.

Lastly, the CSRC has maintained strict control over the quality of audits. Since the pilot registration system was introduced, the CSRC has implemented more stringent and transparent supervision of issuance and listing. They have used various methods such as multi-factor verification, review inquiries, and on-site inspections to accelerate the elimination of problem companies. Efforts are being made to prevent and investigate fraudulent issuances and hold issuers and intermediaries accountable. The CSRC maintains a zero-tolerance attitude towards financial fraud and deals with it severely.

The CSRC’s response aims to clarify the current status of the stock issuance and listing market, dispelling any misconceptions and rumors. By addressing these issues, the CSRC seeks to ensure transparency, stability, and integrity in China‘s capital markets as they continue to evolve and support the growth of both established and technology-focused enterprises.