China Securities Regulatory Commission and Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission: Agree in principle that the exchanges of the two places further expand the scope of stock interconnection targets

In order to further deepen the stock market interconnection mechanism between the Mainland and Hong Kong (hereinafter referred to as the Connect), and promote the common development of the capital markets of the two places, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter referred to as the China Securities Regulatory Commission), the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (hereinafter referred to as The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission) agreed in principle to the exchanges of the two places to further expand the scope of stock interconnect targets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has previously announced that it will work with the Hong Kong side to expand the stock targets of the Stock Connect, and promote the inclusion of qualified foreign companies listed in Hong Kong and more stocks of companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Under the joint support and promotion of the two securities regulatory commissions, recently, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited have expanded the scope of stock interconnection targets. The overall plan reached a consensus.

Stock Connect intends to expand the scope of targets in both directions, and the specific adjustments are as follows:

The subject range of the Shanghai-Shenzhen Stock Connect has been adjusted to: constituent stocks of the Shanghai A-share Index/Shenzhen Composite Index with a market capitalization of RMB 5 billion and above and meeting certain liquidity standards, as well as A-share stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange/Shenzhen Stock Exchange. +A shares of H-share companies.

The target scope of Hong Kong Stock Connect is adjusted to: on the basis of the current Hong Kong Stock Connect stock targets, the stocks of major foreign companies listed in Hong Kong that meet the relevant conditions and are included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, that is, the Hang Seng Composite Large Cap Index, the Hang Seng Composite Mid Cap Index, and the market capitalization of 50 Major foreign companies listed in Hong Kong that are constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index worth HK$100 million or more are included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect according to the current regulations; Under the Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Connect will be included in the Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index with a market capitalization of HK$5 billion and above.

It will take about 3 months to prepare for the formal implementation of the above plan, and the official implementation time will be notified by the exchange.

(CCTV reporter Sha Qian)