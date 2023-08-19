China Securities Regulatory Commission Considers Reduction of Stamp Duty Rate for Securities Transactions

Title: China Securities Regulatory Commission Considers Reducing Stamp Duty to Boost Investor Confidence

Date: August 18, 2021

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has stated that it is paying attention to the calls and concerns of the market regarding reducing the stamp duty rate for securities transactions. The CSRC believes that the adjustment of stamp duty has historically played a positive role in reducing transaction costs and invigorating market transactions. They recommend seeking specific information from the competent authority.

The stamp duty on securities transactions in China is a behavioral tax levied on stock transaction volume. The adjustment of the stamp duty rate is decided by the State Council and reported to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. The recent research report by Debon Securities suggests that reducing stamp duty is a tool that can be launched in a timely manner to boost market sentiment, although its impact is more symbolic than financial.

Historically, adjustments to stamp duty have had a significant impact on the stock market. In the past, there have been a total of 12 changes to the stamp duty rate for A-shares, with 7 reductions. Each reduction has led to a surge in short-term trading sentiment, with the trading volume of the Shanghai Composite Index rising by significant percentages in the weeks following the adjustments.

Currently, stamp tax revenue from securities transactions accounts for 1.1% of China‘s total fiscal tax revenue, amounting to 180 billion yuan in 2021. In June 2021, the authority to adjust the stamp duty was delegated from the National People’s Congress to the State Council, providing greater flexibility for adjustments according to the macroeconomic situation.

Notably, other countries such as the United States, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom have either canceled or reduced stamp duty, resulting in a stimulating effect on enterprises, investors, and the stock market’s participation in global competition.

Dongxing Securities suggests that the reduction of stamp duty is a relatively small cost compared to its considerable benefits in boosting the capital market and restoring investor confidence. It has become an important tool for regulating the stock market in China.

In addition, the CSRC responded to the market’s discussion on implementing the T+0 trading system, stating that it is currently not ripe for implementation. They believe that the implementation of T+0 trading may amplify the risk of speculation and manipulation in the market, especially for small and medium-sized investors.

Regarding IPOs and refinancing, the CSRC emphasized the need for a balanced approach and the importance of the stable operation of the secondary market for the effective functioning of the primary market. They aim to promote the coordinated and balanced development of both markets while considering the bearing capacity of the secondary market.

In conclusion, the CSRC’s consideration of reducing stamp duty and their cautious approach to implementing the T+0 trading system reflect their efforts to boost investor confidence and ensure the stability and sustainable development of the capital market in China.

