China Securities Regulatory Commission Files Case Against Humanwell Pharmaceutical’s Actual Controller for Violating Laws and Regulations

Title: Founder of Humanwell Pharmaceutical and Sante Cableway Faces Investigation by China Securities Regulatory Commission

Date: August 7, 2023

Source: Economic Observation Network

Reported by: Zhang Ling

On August 7, Ai Luming, the actual controller of Humanwell Pharmaceutical (600079.SH) and Sante Cableway (002159.SZ), was accused of violating laws and regulations regarding information disclosure. Consequently, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) initiated an investigation against him.

Humanwell Pharmaceutical promptly announced that Ai Luming would fully cooperate with the CSRC’s investigation, while strictly adhering to the regulatory requirements for information disclosure. The company assured that the ongoing probe would not significantly impact its daily operations, ensuring that directors, supervisors, and management personnel would continue their duties uninterrupted.

Similarly, Sante Cableway announced that both the company and Ai Luming were filed with the CSRC for suspected violations in information disclosure. The company expressed its commitment to actively cooperating with the investigation, complying with relevant laws, regulations, and regulatory requirements for timely and accurate information disclosure. Sante Cableway emphasized that its production and operation activities were proceeding normally and efficiently.

Humanwell Pharmaceutical, established in 1993 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1997, specializes in researching, developing, producing, and selling drugs. The company has enjoyed consistent success with its anesthetic drugs, securing over 30% of the Chinese hospital anesthesia market. In the first quarter of 2023, Humanwell Pharmaceutical achieved a revenue of 6.226 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.08%. However, their net profit attributable to the parent company experienced a decline of 27.24%, amounting to 665 million yuan.

Founded in 1989, Sante Cableway primarily focuses on the comprehensive development and operation of tourism resources across China, with its cableway transportation business as the main revenue stream. In the first quarter of 2023, Sante Cableway recorded a revenue of 160 million yuan, showing a remarkable year-on-year increase of 173.09%. Additionally, the company achieved a net profit attributable to the parent of 29 million yuan, reflecting a substantial year-on-year increase of 231.03%.

According to available data, Ai Luming is the founder of Dangdai Group, the largest private capital group in Hubei province. Through Dangdai Group, he had control over Humanwell Pharmaceutical, as well as two other A-share companies, Sante Cableway, and *ST Mingcheng (600136.SH). However, the latter two companies have since undergone ownership changes.

Notably, *ST Mingcheng (600136.SH) also disclosed on July 26 that it had received a “Notice of Case Filing” from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

