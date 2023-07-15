China Seeks Help from Platform Companies in Desperate Bid to Save Economy

China‘s Premier Turns to Platform Companies for Economic Assistance

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, July 14, 2023] China‘s economy is facing a severe downturn. In an effort to salvage the situation, Li Qiang, Premier of the Communist Party of China, has sought the help of platform companies to revitalize the economy.

On July 12, Li Qiang presided over the first “platform enterprise” symposium, where the leaders of companies such as Alibaba Cloud, Meituan, and Douyin attended and shared their insights. Companies like JD.com and Pinduoduo submitted their speeches in writing.

During the meeting, Li Qiang praised the platform economy for its positive contributions in expanding demand and promoting employment and entrepreneurship. He encouraged these companies to work diligently to play a pivotal role in saving the economy. On the same day, the National Development and Reform Commission specifically recognized Tencent, Alibaba, and Meituan for their significant technological innovation contributions.

However, just a few days prior, on July 7, Tencent’s Tenpay, Ali’s Ant Group, and their respective affiliates were fined a total of over 10.1 billion yuan.

The contradictory actions of suppressing and praising these platform companies have been perceived by the international community as a sign that the authorities are running out of options.

China expert Wang He stated, “This indicates that the rectification of these platforms has temporarily reached an end. Li Qiang’s decision to hold this meeting reflects the tense economic situation in China. The Communist Party has almost exhausted its bargaining chips and has no choice but to rely on the platform economy as a lifeline.”

Since 2020, the authorities have employed anti-monopoly measures to crack down on platform companies such as Alibaba, Ant Group, Tencent, and Meituan. This crackdown has resulted in the obliteration of $1.1 trillion in market value for internet companies.

Taiwanese economic expert Huang Shicong believes that part of the reason for suppressing these internet giants is for political stability. Many companies have been forced to cooperate with the Communist Party, either through share acquisition or control.

Huang Shicong mentioned that the Chinese authorities now hope these enterprises can continue their crucial role in China‘s economic development. However, the constant fines imposed by the central government and the resulting policy uncertainty make it difficult for private enterprises to make substantial investments.

Premier Li Qiang has been facing significant economic challenges since taking office. From reevaluating Li Keqiang’s “street-stall economy” to inviting Ma Yun (Jack Ma) back to China, the Premier has been attempting various strategies with little success.

Economist Li Hengqing stated, “We have yet to witness any significant moves. The available policies have been exhausted.” He discussed the current state of the Chinese economy, which seems to be increasingly burdened with issues including debt, real estate, local debt, recession-induced exports, employment, divestment, and foreign exchange. These problems are progressively worsening and becoming more difficult to resolve.

Li Hengqing added, “Xi Jinping’s current strategy seems to be returning to the era of the Cultural Revolution.”

Wang He pointed out that before praising the platform companies, the Communist Party first imposed hefty fines on them to give an impression that they are easily manageable. However, these manipulative tactics only serve to generate further resentment toward the party.

Wang He concluded, “The Chinese Communist Party lacks economic expertise. Its reliance on manipulation, conspiracies, and tricks is evident. However, the deteriorating state of the Chinese economy will ultimately expose the party’s schemes. The worsening economic situation is accelerating the disintegration of the Communist Party and its downfall.”

NTDTV reporter Han Fei conducted this interview and reported on the matter.

