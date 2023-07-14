China Seeks to Expand Private Equity Fundraising Channels and Promote Industry Development

China Regulatory Commission Calls for Expansion of Private Equity Fundraising Channels

In an effort to promote the high-quality development of the private equity industry, Fang Xinghai, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, has announced the need to expand private equity fundraising channels. Speaking at a symposium on the “Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Private Equity Investment Funds,” Xinghai emphasized the importance of optimizing the industry’s development environment and working with all stakeholders to overcome obstacles.

The symposium focused on addressing the challenges faced by private equity funds throughout the entire investment process, including fundraising, investment, management, and exit strategies. Xinghai highlighted the need to strengthen the investment power of private equity funds through various initiatives.

Expanding the sources of funds was identified as a critical aspect of this effort, with a gradual introduction of long-term funds such as insurance funds, social security funds, and pensions. This diversification of funding sources aims to ensure a stable flow of capital into the private equity sector.

To create a conducive environment for the industry, the improvement of tax policies was also advocated. The goal is to establish a tax-neutral system and incentive mechanism that aligns with the characteristics of the private equity industry. By implementing these measures, private equity investments can become more attractive and foster sustained growth.

The symposium also emphasized the significance of data governance and information transparency. The development of infrastructure, such as information disclosure, electronic contracts, and share registration, was deemed essential to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

Moreover, investor education was highlighted as a key element in the long-term success of the private equity industry. The cultivation of concepts such as rational investment, value investment, and long-term investment is crucial for encouraging responsible investing practices.

In order to create a virtuous cycle of investment, exit channels need to be broadened. This will allow private equity funds to exit investments and reinvest capital, ultimately driving the industry’s growth and success.

It is important to note that the content mentioned in this article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Investors are encouraged to use their own discretion and assume any associated risks.

To stay updated on the latest stock market trends, policy information, and wealth opportunities, readers can download the “Securities Times” official app or follow the official WeChat public account.

Source: Securities Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

