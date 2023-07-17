China Sees Improvement in Employment as Economy Recovers

China Sees Improvement in Employment Situation as Economy Recovers

At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, announced that China‘s employment situation has been improving as the economy continues to recover. This positive development can be attributed to the effective implementation of employment stabilization policies and increased activity in the labor market.

In the first half of this year, a total of 6.78 million new jobs were created in cities and towns across the country, marking a year-on-year increase of 240,000. Furthermore, the labor force participation rate among the urban population aged 16 and above has steadily risen, leading to a decline in the surveyed urban unemployment rate and maintaining a stable employment situation. Additionally, there has been a 3.2% increase in the number of rural laborers going out to work, with 187.05 million individuals seeking employment opportunities, compared to the previous year.

According to Fu Linghui, the overall improvement in employment can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the recovery of the economy has resulted in an expansion of economic scale, leading to increased market demand and more employment opportunities. Secondly, the accelerated growth of the service industry has significantly contributed to the expansion of the job market. Lastly, the successful implementation of employment stabilization policies has created favorable conditions for maintaining stability in the labor market. As the economy and society continue to return to normal operation, traditional offline recruitment and job hunting will become more accessible, further connecting the supply and demand of employment and fostering its expansion.

However, Linghui warns that while progress has been made, challenges still remain. Both the “difficulty in finding a job” for young people and the “difficulty in recruiting workers” in certain industries persist. Therefore, continuous efforts are required to ensure employment stability. In response to these challenges, relevant government departments have issued a series of policies aimed at promoting the employment of college graduates and implementing similar measures. Local authorities are also intensifying their efforts to implement these policies effectively.

Looking ahead, Linghui expects that as the economy continues its recovery, the demand for employment will continue to grow, and the employment stabilization policies will remain effective. As a result, China‘s employment situation is projected to remain generally stable.

