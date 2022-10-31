In October, the official China manufacturing SME index returned to a phase of contraction, down to

49.2 points, worse than the 50 points expected by the consensus and worsening compared to the previous 50.1 points.

The data confirms the contraction of Chinese economic activity, as it is below 50 points, the dividing line between the expansion phase (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

The PMI services suffered a worse contraction, slipping to 48.7 points from the previous 50.6, worse than the expected 51.9 points.

China‘s Composite SME worsened to 49 points, from the previous 50.9 points, also entering, again, in a phase of contraction.

The new wave of Covid that hit China in October, combined with the zero Covid policy that the Beijing government continues to adopt, has had yet another impact on the country’s economy.