Home Business China: service SMEs and manufacturing SMEs in contraction, slap in the face from a new wave of Covid and Zero Covid policy
Business

China: service SMEs and manufacturing SMEs in contraction, slap in the face from a new wave of Covid and Zero Covid policy

by admin
China: service SMEs and manufacturing SMEs in contraction, slap in the face from a new wave of Covid and Zero Covid policy

In October, the official China manufacturing SME index returned to a phase of contraction, down to

49.2 points, worse than the 50 points expected by the consensus and worsening compared to the previous 50.1 points.

The data confirms the contraction of Chinese economic activity, as it is below 50 points, the dividing line between the expansion phase (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

The PMI services suffered a worse contraction, slipping to 48.7 points from the previous 50.6, worse than the expected 51.9 points.

China‘s Composite SME worsened to 49 points, from the previous 50.9 points, also entering, again, in a phase of contraction.

The new wave of Covid that hit China in October, combined with the zero Covid policy that the Beijing government continues to adopt, has had yet another impact on the country’s economy.

See also  Tenpay’s Multiple Fee Reduction Measures Continue the Reduction and Exemption of Personal Receipt Code Withdrawal Fees_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Japan: turnaround in industrial production, -1.6% mom in...

Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract...

Tokyo Stock Exchange: Nikkei sprint + 1.8%, index...

Gold market analysis: The Fed rate meeting is...

Musk moves quickly to shake up Twitter with...

DJI launches Air 2S new smooth flying suit:...

[Morning Post 10.31]Musk will lay off 50% of...

Zhitong Hong Kong stocks knew it early |...

Musk takes over Twitter, GM suspends paid Twitter...

my country’s stock market introduced the Science and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy