China Sets Clear Goals for High-Quality Development of Inclusive Finance in Next Five Years

State Council Issues Implementation Opinions on High-Quality Development of Inclusive Finance

In a recent announcement, the State Council of my country has set clear goals for the high-quality development of inclusive finance in the next five years. The “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of Inclusive Finance” outlines the guiding ideology, basic principles, and main objectives for promoting inclusive finance.

The implementation opinions emphasize the construction of a high-quality inclusive financial system within the next five years. Efforts will be made to popularize basic financial services, provide more convenient financing for business entities, strengthen financial support for rural revitalization, enhance mechanisms for financial consumer education and protection, and improve risk prevention and control.

In recent years, my country has made significant progress in the development of inclusive finance. Banking institutions now cover 97.9% of towns and villages nationwide, ensuring that every township has financial institutions, every village has access to financial services, and every household has a bank account. Insurance services have also achieved full coverage across all towns and villages, with critical illness insurance reaching 1.22 billion urban and rural residents.

These developments signify a strong commitment to inclusive finance and reflect the government’s efforts to promote financial inclusivity and accessibility for all citizens. The State Council’s implementation opinions provide a roadmap for further advancing inclusive finance, addressing the needs of individuals, businesses, and rural communities.

