Home Business China Sets Record Trade Surplus in 2022 – WSJ
Business

China Sets Record Trade Surplus in 2022 – WSJ

by admin
China Sets Record Trade Surplus in 2022 – WSJ

Driven by strong exports, China‘s trade surplus hit a record high in 2022. Exports powered China‘s economy for most of the year until the final quarter.

Full-year exports rose 7% in 2022 to a new high of $3.59 trillion, surpassing the previous record of $3.36 trillion set in 2021, data from China‘s General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Imports will grow by 1.1% in 2022. That means an annual trade surplus of $877.6 billion, surpassing the previous high of $676.43 billion set in 2021, according to data from Wind.

China‘s exports plunged 9.9% year-on-year in December last year, the third consecutive month of decline and the largest drop since February 2020, when China was first hit by the new crown epidemic. The drop in exports was also larger than November’s 8.7 percent drop, but lower than the 8.7 percent decline accepted by The Wall Street Journal. …

See also  Australia, Facebook agrees: it will pay for the use of news to Murdoch's newspapers

You may also like

The performance report of the first batch of...

Porsche: worldwide deliveries will increase by 3% in...

A colorless Friday for the stock exchanges, the...

The international gold price outlook looks at US$1913...

Fine of 5 million euros, the Antitrust sanctions...

Tesla after the price cut: A single store...

Tesla announces price cuts Model 3 and Model...

The financial sector launched a new plan to...

Markets: Tokyo stock market -1.25%, futures down slightly...

Tesla breaks down the price lists: Model 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy