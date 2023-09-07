China should sacrifice yuan to avoid sinking into deflation and debt

Getty Images

China‘s economy is at risk of falling into a vicious circle of debt and deflation, according to economist Shang-Jin Wei.

To avoid this, the central bank could launch an aggressive bond-buying campaign, he wrote in Project Syndicate.

While this could also weaken the yuan’s value, it is a “price worth paying,” Wei said.

The former chief economist at the Asian Development Bank writes in “Project Syndicate“that consumer prices have recently fallen into negative territory and producers have been experiencing deflation for a year. Meanwhile, both the public and private sectors have accumulated large amounts of debt as a result of pandemic-induced spending frenzy and easy-money policies.

“Debt and deflation at the same time is a toxic combination”

“Debt and deflation at the same time is a toxic combination. By increasing the real (inflation-adjusted) value of existing debt, deflation makes it harder for companies to raise additional financing, thereby increasing the likelihood of bankruptcy — a trend already evident in China,” Wei said. “Once the combination of debt and deflation has become entrenched, it can lead to a vicious circle where less demand leads to less investment, less production, lower incomes and hence even less demand.”

China should adopt the strategy of other central banks

Although Beijing has taken a series of measures to boost the economy, the People’s Bank of China still has plenty of liquidity to provide, Wei said. The Chinese central bank could launch a quantitative easing campaign, similar to what the US Federal Reserve and other central banks did after the 2008 financial crash. That means they bought assets like bonds, pumping money into the banking system – so that interest rates go down, the economy invests and can grow.

“China needs the ‘whatever it takes’ approach that the European Central Bank took a decade ago when it too faced a debt-deflationary spiral,” Wei said. “The PBOC should publicly announce a strategy to monetize a large chunk of government debt and incentivize more private equity investments.”

Chinese leaders fear weakening yuan

However, aggressive quantitative easing would likely weaken the yuan, which has already lost around 5 percent against the US dollar over the past year.

This is one of the main concerns for Chinese leaders, as further devaluation could lead to further capital flight, Wei said. In fact, Beijing is trying to strengthen the yuan while foreign investors are dumping Chinese stocks at record speed.

“But if the price of saving the economy from persistent deflation is a weaker renminbi (the official name of the Chinese currency, ed.) then that’s a worthwhile price – and could even serve as a useful adjustment mechanism by driving foreign demand for Chinese products,” Wei said. “Rather than trying to control the exchange rate, which would artificially justify the expectation of devaluation, Chinese authorities should leave such adjustments to market forces.”

