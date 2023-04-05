9
“Both heads of state discussed their common desire to engage China to expedite the end of the war in Ukraine and participate in building a lasting peace in the region,” the French embassy said. “Given the close proximity between China and Russia, it is clear that China is one of the few countries in the world, if not the only one, that can have a game-changing effect on this conflict,” the Elysee said.
