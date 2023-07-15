China Strengthens Financial Support for the Economy with Prudent Monetary Policy and Counter-Cyclical Adjustments

China‘s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, has implemented a prudent monetary policy that is precise and powerful, with strengthened counter-cyclical adjustments, according to Liu Guoqiang, vice-governor of the bank. At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Liu highlighted the bank’s commitment to maintaining stability while seeking progress and the continued strengthening of financial support for the economy.

The bank has taken several measures to stabilize credit growth and optimize the credit structure, including lowering the reserve requirement ratio and releasing long-term liquidity. As a result, the country’s liquidity is reasonable and sufficient, with broad money supply, social financing scale stock, and RMB loans all experiencing year-on-year increases. In the first half of the year, the scale of social financing increased by 21.55 trillion yuan, while RMB loans increased by 15.73 trillion yuan.

The People’s Bank of China has also focused on both aggregate and structural monetary policy tools, increasing support for inclusive finance, technological innovation, and green development. This includes providing support for key areas such as manufacturing and infrastructure, with medium and long-term loans in these sectors experiencing significant growth.

In addition, the bank has made efforts to provide precise support for private small and micro enterprises and technological innovation. It has increased re-lending support and utilized inclusive small and micro loan support tools to provide financing for these enterprises. The financing of small and micro enterprises and private enterprises has seen increased volume, expanded coverage, and reduced interest rates.

Furthermore, the bank has expressed confidence in maintaining the smooth operation of the foreign exchange market and expects no risk of deflation in the second half of the year. The RMB exchange rate has been managed effectively, and market expectations are stable. China‘s long-term economic growth remains unchanged, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves are sufficient.

Overall, the financial data for the first half of the year reflects the improved quality and efficiency of financial services for the real economy. This improvement can be seen in the increase in credit, optimization of credit structure, and strengthened financial support for key sectors. Small and micro enterprises and technology-based enterprises have also benefited from increased access to financing. The People’s Bank of China will continue to focus on improving the quality and efficiency of financial services to support the real economy.

