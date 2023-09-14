China Strongly Protests EU’s Countervailing Investigation into Chinese Electric Vehicles

Ministry of Commerce Criticizes EU’s Countervailing Investigation into Chinese Electric Vehicles

Beijing, September 14th – The Ministry of Commerce has responded strongly to the European Union’s (EU) announcement that it will launch a countervailing investigation into Chinese electric vehicles. In a statement on September 14th, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce expressed deep concern and dissatisfaction with the investigative measures proposed by the EU, labeling them as naked protectionism.

According to the spokesman, China believes that the EU’s investigation is an attempt to protect its own industry under the guise of fair competition. This action will not only disrupt and distort the global automotive industry chain and supply chain, but also have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations.

The spokesman emphasized that China‘s electric vehicle industry has experienced rapid development in recent years, thanks to continuous technological innovation and the establishment of a comprehensive industrial and supply chain. China‘s success in this sector is the result of its own hard work and competitive advantages. Chinese electric vehicles have been well-received by consumers worldwide, including in the EU, and have made significant contributions to addressing climate change and promoting green transformation.

The spokesperson highlighted the extensive space for cooperation and common interests between the Chinese and European automobile industries. Over the years, a mutually beneficial pattern of investment and operation has emerged, with many EU automobile companies having invested in and operated in China. The Chinese market is now the largest overseas market for many EU automobile companies. China has consistently maintained an open and cooperative attitude and welcomes further investment from EU automobile companies, particularly in the electric vehicle sector.

In light of these considerations, China urges the EU to engage in dialogue and consultation to establish a fair, non-discriminatory, and predictable market environment for the China-EU electric vehicle industry. China emphasizes the importance of opposing trade protectionism and jointly addressing global efforts to combat climate change and achieve carbon neutrality.

The Ministry of Commerce further stated that it will closely monitor the EU’s protectionist tendencies and subsequent actions, and will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

It remains to be seen how the EU will respond to China‘s criticism and whether the countervailing investigation will proceed as planned.

