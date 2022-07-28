Home Business China-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection Depository Receipt Service Officially Launched_ Securities Times Network
Business

China-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection Depository Receipt Service Officially Launched_ Securities Times Network

by admin
China-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection Depository Receipt Service Officially Launched_ Securities Times Network
</p> <p> <a data-ail="491799" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a>-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection Depository Receipt Service Officially Launched_ Securities Times Network<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > Stock Market > Exclusive Interpretation

China-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection Depository Receipt Service Officially Launched

2022-07-29 03:11

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Cheng Dan

Securities Times Network

Cheng Dan

2022-07-29 03:11

Securities Times reporter Cheng Dan

Yesterday, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Stoffel, the State Secretary of the Swiss Ministry of Finance, jointly announced the official opening of the depositary receipt business of the China-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection and delivered a speech. Chinese Ambassador to Switzerland Wang Shiting attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Cai Jianchun, general manager of Shanghai Stock Exchange, Sha Yan, general manager of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and Thomas Sieb, head of Swiss SIX Group, delivered speeches respectively. Wang Guojian, deputy director of the Management Department, and Kong Qingwen, general manager of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, attended the ceremony.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that the opening of the depositary receipt business of the China-Switzerland securities market interconnection will open a new chapter in the capital market cooperation between the two countries, which is of great significance to broadening two-way cross-border investment and financing channels and deepening China-Switzerland financial cooperation.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4766508

    China-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection Depository Receipt Service Officially Launched

    6884

    Exclusive interpretation

    news

    1429

    Cheng Dan

    2022-07-29

    See also  Thinking Financial Report | China Securities Regulatory Commission publicly solicits opinions on relevant rules and regulations of overseas listing

    You may also like

    Brand favorability has become the highlight of liquor...

    FOL Trading USA: episode of 28.07.2022

    Germany: inflation unexpectedly accelerates again in July

    Amplifon: revenues up 8% in the second quarter

    Iren closes the first six months of 2022...

    The maximum monthly payment is 7652 yuan!The upper...

    US GDP surprisingly down also in the second...

    Fed’s aggressive rate hikes push up recession risk...

    Global X: Fed more cautious. US soft landing...

    Azimut closed the first half of 2022 with...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy