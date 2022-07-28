Securities Times reporter Cheng Dan

Yesterday, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Stoffel, the State Secretary of the Swiss Ministry of Finance, jointly announced the official opening of the depositary receipt business of the China-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection and delivered a speech. Chinese Ambassador to Switzerland Wang Shiting attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Cai Jianchun, general manager of Shanghai Stock Exchange, Sha Yan, general manager of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and Thomas Sieb, head of Swiss SIX Group, delivered speeches respectively. Wang Guojian, deputy director of the Management Department, and Kong Qingwen, general manager of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, attended the ceremony.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that the opening of the depositary receipt business of the China-Switzerland securities market interconnection will open a new chapter in the capital market cooperation between the two countries, which is of great significance to broadening two-way cross-border investment and financing channels and deepening China-Switzerland financial cooperation.