China Telecom Launches Direct Satellite Connection Service, Allowing Users to Make Calls Anywhere

China Telecom Launches Direct Satellite Connection Service for Huawei Mate60 Pro

In a groundbreaking move, China Telecom has launched its direct satellite connection service, making it the first telecom company in China to offer this feature. Mr. Xiong, an outdoor sports enthusiast, became the first user to activate the service at the telecommunications business hall in Wuhan on September 8.

With the newly purchased Huawei Mate60 Pro, Mr. Xiong successfully made his first satellite call, experiencing smooth connection and clear voice quality. This new service allows users to make and receive satellite calls even in areas with no terrestrial network signal. Additionally, users can edit satellite messages and generate trajectory maps by selecting multiple location information. The service also ensures strong anti-interference capabilities, providing reliable communication during outdoor adventures, assignments, or emergencies.

According to the business hall staff, users must have a mobile phone with the Tiantong satellite call function and activate the direct satellite connection feature at a China Telecom business hall. The Mate60 Pro is the world‘s first mass smartphone to support satellite calls, requiring no change of SIM cards or phone numbers. With satellite communication function activated, users can connect directly to satellites, offering nationwide coverage and the ability to travel globally with a single card.

There are currently two tariff options for satellite communications. The first option is to activate the “satellite direct connection function” for a monthly fee of 10 yuan, with domestic and foreign satellite calls charged according to standard rates. The second option is to choose a satellite communication package, which includes a specific amount of domestic voice call time for a one-time payment ranging from 200 to 500 yuan.

China Telecom fully supports the satellite communication function of the Huawei Mate60 Pro and has opened reservations in all major Wuhan Telecom business offices and its official WeChat. This service is set to revolutionize communication for outdoor enthusiasts, providing seamless connectivity in even the most remote locations.

(Photo/Wen Wang Yunhe Yang Yiyun)

