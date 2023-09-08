China Telecom Launches “Mobile Phone Direct Connection to Satellite” Service: Affordable Rates and Convenient Access

China Telecom Launches “Mobile Phone Direct Connection to Satellite” Service

China Telecom has officially launched its “mobile phone direct connection to satellite” service, allowing users of Huawei Mate60 Pro+ and Mate60 Pro to apply for it. The service is available for a monthly fee of 10 yuan, without subscribing to a voice package. However, if users do not subscribe to the voice package, they will be charged 9 yuan per minute for both calls and calls.

The direct connection satellite function is priced at 10 yuan per month. In addition, China Telecom offers various direct satellite voice packages, including 200 yuan for 50 minutes, 300 yuan for 100 minutes, and 500 yuan for 200 minutes.

Currently, only China Telecom signal card users can utilize mobile phones to directly connect to satellite services, and there is no need to change cards or numbers. The service can be used immediately after activating the direct satellite connection function.

China Telecom’s mobile phone direct connection satellite service takes advantage of Tiantong-1 satellite’s exclusive operating advantages, supporting ground 4G, 5G, and Tiantong-1 satellite communication capabilities to achieve “5G+satellite” integrated communications. The coverage area includes the entire territory and territorial waters of China.

In terms of rates, the direct connection to satellite function incurs a monthly fee of 10 yuan, with a two-minute call to the called party being free. The standard domestic call rate is 9 yuan per minute for both the calling and called parties. Text messages cost 5 yuan per message, with receiving being free.

For international calls, the rate is 20 yuan per minute for both the calling and called parties, and 50 yuan per minute for international satellite calls. The subscription for the direct connection satellite function takes effect immediately, and the function fee is charged upfront. Unsubscribing also takes effect immediately, and the monthly function fee is non-refundable.

Additionally, China Telecom offers monthly voice packages, including 200 yuan for 50 minutes, 300 yuan for 100 minutes, and 500 yuan for 200 minutes. These voice packages are one-time purchases and are valid for 31 days, including the day of ordering. Once ordered, the voice packages cannot be unsubscribed and will automatically expire after 31 days. Excess charges will be subject to the aforementioned standards.

Sources: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

