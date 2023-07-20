China, the game of the public hand that keeps the economy on its feet

The Chinese economy is running. And if it doesn’t run, the state will take care of it.

If Washington and Brussels are crying over inflation and rate hikes, Beijing is not laughing. Because sometimes even the economy of the Great Wall needs a little help. At the moment China is attempting to revive its economy improving the scenario for entrepreneurs.

Beijing has in fact lifted the veil on some guidelines to promote the private economy through the improvement of the business environment and greater political support. This was reported by the Xinhua news agency, which quotes the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council. And that is two strategic structures for the growth and development of the country, always on the alert to monitor the progress of the economy.

China’s business strategy

In detail, the government will remove barriers to market access and ensure fair competition. Not only. The state will protect the intellectual property rights and property rights of private enterprises, as well as those of entrepreneurs. Finally, Beijing will also encourage private enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation and improve research and development.

Just enough to encourage new investments and make life easier for those who have already started a business. The goal is not only to make companies work harder, but also to increase the number of workers and their income in order to support domestic consumption. China has always owed its strength to exports, but the lesson of Covid has taught us that domestic demand is remarkably important.

Beijing is also moving its pawns on the financial market

Support for the business system also involves strengthening the capital market. In particular, the Chinese Ministry of Finance will issue bonds denominated in renminbi in Hong Kong for a value of 12 billion yuan. It was the second issuance of renminbi government bonds in Hong Kong this year, Xinhua news agency reported. The details of the issue will be announced by Central Moneymarkets Unitmanaged by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Meanwhile, during the night, the Chinese central bank decided to leave interest rates on loans unchanged. This is good news for Chinese businesses and households who also feared an increase in the cost of money despite the fact that inflation is practically non-existent

Finally in recent days the People’s Bank of China it injected 103 billion. yuan (14.42 billion) of liquidity through the one-year medium-term loan facility at an interest rate of 2.65%. The lender provided 33 billion yuan in funds under seven-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 1.90%. Both interest rates remained stable relative to previous operations after cutting by 10 basis points last month. Just enough to accelerate a large economy. And if that weren’t enough, Beijing is ready to lend a hand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

