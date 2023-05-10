China, the World’s Factory, Finally Meets a Strong Enemy – WSJ

Western companies are eagerly seeking alternative markets to China, the world‘s factory, in a strategy popularly known as “China plus one”.

Only India has a labor force and domestic market size comparable to China. According to the United Nations, India could become the most populous country in the world. Western governments see democratic India as an ideal partner, and the Indian government has moved to make the business environment friendlier than ever.

That ambition in India has been backed by Apple Inc. , which has decided to significantly expand iPhone production in the country, including speeding up production of its most advanced models.

Signs of changing conditions in India can be seen in the sprawling industrial park of Sriperumbudur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Foreign manufacturers have long started ramping up production of cars and appliances there for the Indian market. Now they are joined by multinational companies that make everything from solar panels to wind turbines to toys and footwear, all looking for Chinese alternatives.

In 2021, Denmark’s Vestas (VWDRY), one of the world‘s largest wind turbine manufacturers, opened two new factories in Sriperumbudur. Today, the factories’ six assembly lines assemble in-wheel batteries, powertrains and other components, which are stacked high in a storage yard and ready to be shipped around the world.

Vestas’ expansion is fueled by expectations that India will soon grow to become the second-largest turbine market. In addition, Charles McCall, senior director of Vestas Assembly India, who is in charge of overseeing the expansion, said that it is also aimed at increasing diversification and reducing dependence on China. After being banned. Most of Vestas’ production in the region is located in China. “We don’t want to put all our eggs in one China basket,” McCall said.

Some Vestas suppliers have also joined the ranks. U.S. contract manufacturer TPI Composites produces the 260-foot-long turbine blades that often attract attention as they are transported on a nearby highway. The company has aggressively expanded its Indian operations while scaling back its China operations. Eventually, 85% of Vestas’ suppliers will be in India, said McCall, who recently left the company.

China remains the dominant player in global manufacturing; a position cemented when multinationals flocked to the country after it joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001. But a growing number of factors have prompted companies to seek backup options. The first is rising labor costs in China and pressure from the Chinese government to transfer technology. This is followed by US President Trump’s 2018 tariffs on imports from China, China’s anti-epidemic lockdown from 2020 to last year, and now the Western government’s push to decouple from China’s economy.

Many countries are vying to become that “plus one”, with Vietnam, Mexico, Thailand and Malaysia particularly competitive.

India still has to overcome some deep-rooted problems that have left the country a minor player in global supply chains. Much of India’s workforce remains poor and unskilled, infrastructure is underdeveloped, and the business environment, including regulations, can be complex. Manufacturing remains small relative to the size of India’s economy.

Still, after decades of faltering around disappointingly, India is currently making progress. According to the World Bank, India’s manufacturing exports in 2021 will be almost one-tenth of China‘s but will outpace every other emerging market except Mexico and Vietnam.

Electronics has been the biggest increase, with exports tripling since 2018 to $23 billion in the year to March. According to information from Counterpoint Technology Market Research, the proportion of smartphones made in India in the total global smartphone shipments has risen from 9% in 2016 to 19% this year.

According to central bank data, from 2020 to 2022, foreign direct investment in India will average US$42 billion per year, doubling in ten years.

The U.S. and its allies have stepped up efforts to reduce their dependence on China since China declared there was “no limit” to Sino-Russian friendship last year on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During a visit to India in February, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that through “shoring”, the US was “increasing integration with many trusted trading partners, including India”.

When it comes to betting that India will become the next China, Apple’s actions are the most representative in the corporate world. Over the past 15 years, the company has built a state-of-the-art supply chain almost entirely in China to make its laptops, iPhones and accessories. This has provided a boost to the development of China‘s overall manufacturing industry.

The company has been assembling lower-end iPhone models in India since 2017, and its latest flagship, the iPhone 14, began production there just weeks after its launch last year. JP Morgan estimates that a quarter of iPhones will be produced in India by 2025.

Indian officials hope that Apple’s presence will spur the arrival of other companies. “Leader companies can usually play a leading role.” Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Gao Yaer (Piyush Goyal) said in an interview. “We believe this will send a strong signal to other companies in Europe, the US and Japan.”

Apple has been pushing to diversify its suppliers outside of China, after production at many of them was disrupted during the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have been rising between the U.S. and China and the Taiwan Strait, where Foxconn Technology Group, Apple’s main manufacturer, is headquartered.

Foxconn will expand iPhone production at an existing factory near the Indian city of Chennai. The company plans to boost annual iPhone production at the plant to about 20 million units by 2024 and roughly triple the number of workers to 100,000 by 2024, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported. .

An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

India has made progress in overcoming some business hurdles. In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Make in India” initiative, which aims to promote the development of manufacturing industry. India has digitized many government services and accelerated the construction of railways, airports, container ports and power generation facilities.

Goyer pointed to India’s rise in the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings and the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index, as well as the growing number of free trade agreements as evidence “We’re putting more emphasis now on… integration with other countries.”

India introduced export tax and duty relief in 2015 and amended it in 2021. Sasikumar Gendham, managing director of Salcomp in Finland, the world‘s largest maker of smartphone chargers and a supplier to Apple, said the tariff relief was “a trigger point for the entire electronics industry.”

Salcomp’s Indian workforce has grown sixfold to 12,000 since 2014, and the company plans to hire 25,000 over the next two years.

With 200 workers’ buses and plans to build dormitories for 15,000 people, the company’s campus is huge by Indian standards but not surprising by Chinese standards. The plant produces about 100 million devices a year, compared with about 180 million units produced by factories in China.

Despite this progress, it is not yet clear whether it will be enough to differentiate India. Doing business in India has become easier, but India still lags behind other countries in many ways, said Jules Shih, head of Taiwan’s trade promotion agency TAITRA in Chennai.

Shi Yulong said that to build a factory in India, land acquisition and approval may take longer, and visa applications for foreign technicians, managers and engineers are also time-consuming. “We feel they don’t have a unified goal across agencies to achieve ‘Make in India’ faster,” he said.

In March 2020, India introduced “production-linked incentives” to provide direct subsidies for targeted products, the first shortlisted being mobile phones and components, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

Some companies find the process of applying for production-linked incentives cumbersome. South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. ( 005930.SE ) has been in discussions with relevant authorities over the amount of tax rebates. A Samsung India spokesperson said the company is committed to being a partner in India and working hard to make the program a success.

Local officials and businesses say India’s manufacturing hub is experiencing labor shortages. That’s because, unlike in China, many workers are unwilling to leave their homes to find work. Also, India’s trade unions are stronger than China‘s.

China encourages overseas companies to build supply chains in special economic zones, which give preferential treatment on tariffs to imported parts and machinery. In stark contrast, “Make in India” seeks to replace imports with locally made products by raising import duties.

These tariff moves in India have hindered the development of an industry that imports many components. Viral Acharya, a New York University economist and former RBI deputy governor, wrote in a report for the Brookings Institution in March: 1. “Opportunity industries and commodity manufacturing industries implement protectionism.”

India’s integration into global value chains has stalled, the International Monetary Fund said in its annual assessment of the Indian economy in December.

Manufacturing’s share of India’s economic output has actually shrunk since the “Make in India” initiative began, falling to 14% in 2021 – well below Mexico, Vietnam and Bangladesh Compare.

Arvind Subramanian, Modi’s chief economic adviser from 2014 to 2018, said that of all the foreign companies that embraced India, like Apple, several companies reported bad experiences in India. He said that even Apple’s investment in India would not have happened without the Chinese factor.

Last fall, Amazon.com ( AMZN ) shuttered some of the company’s operations in India. “We will continue to develop and grow our local e-commerce ecosystem,” Amazon said in a statement at the time.

China‘s experience shows that manufacturing will be needed to create large numbers of middle-income jobs for a less educated rural workforce, especially women.

Ola Electric, a homegrown unicorn in Tamil Nadu, embodies this hope. India is the world‘s largest market for two-wheelers and small electric scooters, and Ola has hit the ground running by catering to the EV demand with its brightly colored small electric scooters.

New registrations of electric two-wheelers in India have grown more than nine-fold in the past two years to 684,273 in the fiscal year ended March 31, according to the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a New Delhi-based think tank.

Ola’s new factory produces 500,000 small electric scooters a year. The company plans to quadruple the size of the factory, including two acres for an indoor forest. The company says it will begin producing electric vehicles in early 2024.

This spacious and bright factory has a staff team composed almost entirely of women, from security guards to painting workers to test riders, all women.

“Initially, their parents were hesitant to let them work in factories,” said Jayaraman G., Ola’s associate director of corporate affairs. “There is no longer any hesitation now. They have seen economic change in the past year – some have paid for their siblings’ education, others have helped build a two- or three-bedroom home for their family. Call it a proud moment.”