China to Expand Scale of 5G Applications with 3,000 New Factories, Accelerates Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Industry

Digital Technology Accelerates Intelligent Manufacturing and Industrial Upgrades in China

July 28th, Beijing – The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China has announced plans to expand the scale of 5G applications and promote the development of 5G factories. Over 3,000 companies will be promoted to build 5G factories, and efforts will be made to accelerate the coordination of computing power resources and interconnection.

According to Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, intelligent manufacturing will be the main focus, as the ministry aims to promote the digitization of the manufacturing industry, facilitate intelligent upgrades, and enhance industrial economic development through the empowerment of digital technology.

One example of intelligent manufacturing can be found at Lunan Zhonglian Cement Co., Ltd., where technicians are using the Yunzhou Bianque production intelligent service system to remotely monitor and control cement production in real time. Through the use of sensors and a digital twin simulation system, the company has achieved precise control of the entire cement production process, resulting in improved quality and energy efficiency.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has reported that the scale of smart factory construction in China continues to expand, with nearly 8,000 digital workshops and smart factories built nationwide. Over 2,500 of these factories have reached the maturity level of smart manufacturing capabilities above Level 2, and the digital transformation process has been largely completed. These demonstration factories have seen a 20.7% reduction in product development cycle, a 34.8% increase in production efficiency, and a 27.4% decrease in defective products.

In various industries, digital technology is being applied to promote intelligent manufacturing. In the equipment manufacturing industry, collaborative design and remote operation and maintenance are being promoted. Consumer goods industries are focusing on mass customization and direct user-connected manufacturing. Raw material industries such as petrochemicals and metallurgy are implementing cross-process quality control to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

Chongqing, a city in China, has launched an action plan for the digital transformation of its manufacturing industry. The plan aims to achieve digital popularization for manufacturing enterprises by 2027, and to bring 400,000 small and medium-sized enterprises onto the cloud platform.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is actively promoting the construction of 5G networks and expanding their coverage. They also plan to develop a multi-level computing power infrastructure system that integrates cloud-edge-end collaboration.

Efforts are being made to further lower the threshold for digitalization and accelerate digital transformation in small and medium-sized enterprises. The ministry aims to support enterprises in their digital transformation and strengthen the manufacturing industry supply chain.

“In the next step, we will continue to increase the supply of policies to stimulate the value of digital technology applications,” said a representative from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. They also emphasized the importance of research and development for low-cost and lightweight 5G industrial-grade products, as well as improving the high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing level.

Overall, the integration of digital technology into industrial production and manufacturing is rapidly progressing in China. The expansion of digital applications and the promotion of intelligent manufacturing are expected to drive further economic growth and development in the country.

By Zhang Xinxin, Xinhua News Agency.

