China, to the black market of chips. With the US blockades, clandestine trade flourishes

BEIJING – Ten floors of shops selling everything from camera parts to drones. Seg Plaza, skyscraper in Huaqiangbei area, Shenzhen, South China. Here, even if there is no sign that says so, Nvidia chips are also sold, the high-end ones, despite US restrictions.

You can take an A100 home with 20,000 dollars: double the market price. The American ban, combined with the chronic shortage of semiconductors worldwide and with China‘s “hunger” for the most advanced chips, is causing a very gray underground market to grow in the country. And very profitable. A phenomenon of which Republic was busy last year and now the agency Reuters solves it with a report from Shenzhen.

In September of last year the Biden administration has forced Nvidia to stop exporting its two most advanced chips – the A100 and the H100, which operate respectively with 7 and 4 nanometer technology – to mainland China and Hong Kong, as part of the “semiconductor war” that Washington and Beijing have been fighting for years. Nvidia may sell in China, but slower variants, such as the A800 and H800.

“Although buying or selling high-end US chips is not illegal in China, US export restrictions have created a de facto clandestine marketwith sellers eager not to attract the attention of US or Chinese authorities,” he writes Reuters.

“Reuters spoke to 10 sellers in Hong Kong and mainland China who described how small quantities of A100 could be procured easily. Their information highlighted both the intense demand for chips in China and the relative ease with which Washington sanctions can be circumvented for small transactions,” the agency continued.

The black market for US chips

But how does this underground market work? The Chinese vendors say they “got the chips in two main ways: by grabbing the excess stock that hits the market after Nvidia ships large quantities to large US companies, or by importing through locally incorporated companies in places like India, Taiwan and Singapore”. This means – continues the agency – “that the quantities they can secure are small, far from those necessary to build a sophisticated large-scale AI language model from scratch”.

It is precisely with the boom of artificial intelligence worldwide after the success of ChatGPT that demand for high-end chips has skyrocketed, especially for Nvidia’s microprocessors, which are considered the best. Buyers are typically app developers, startups, researchers. Even local Chinese authorities said one of the suppliers, anonymously.

The other problem is that this alternative market is also full of second-hand or obsolete chips, where the purchase cost of just one of them can reach 500 times its original pricewith bargaining that takes place mainly online, on groups WeChat. The most hungry market for chips is the four-wheeler market, which is the largest globally here. And that carries risks: since inferior quality chips endanger both the quality and safety of cars.

