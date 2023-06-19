China Turns to Stimulus Out of Fear of Worsening Economy – WSJ

China‘s leaders took comfort a few months ago when the world‘s second-largest economy showed signs of a strong rebound after three years of strict lockdowns to contain the outbreak.

But in April and May, troubling data poured in. The team sent to investigate local government finances returned to Beijing with the message that local government officials were struggling to repay local debts, according to people familiar with the matter. Confidence remains weak even after the unexpected lifting of virus restrictions late last year, according to meetings between the government and regional business leaders.

The picture is looking increasingly bleak as official data show the economy is losing momentum. China‘s sluggish housing market is showing signs of renewed stress, with youth unemployment hitting a record high. Privately, many Chinese say they no longer think Beijing is concerned with promoting economic growth.

All of these concerns have prompted some rethinking in the Chinese government over the past few weeks, people familiar with the matter said. Top officials have suddenly pledged to do more to stimulate growth, even though doing so could encourage speculation in the economy that China‘s leaders have been trying to stamp out at all costs.

The People’s Bank of China cut three policy rates last week to stimulate borrowing. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the central government is considering issuing special treasury bonds worth about 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) to finance new infrastructure projects. It’s a growth-stimulating strategy that has proven effective in the past, but economists say it may be less and less effective as it increases debt.

Authorities are also considering loosening rules to encourage people to buy more than one home, despite repeated warnings from leaders in recent years that “houses are for living in, not for speculation.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang told the State Council on Friday that the government is studying a series of policy measures to promote a sustained economic recovery, state television reported. “The external environment has become more complicated and severe, and the slowdown in global trade and investment will directly affect the recovery process of our country’s economy,” Li Qiang said.

With more and more Chinese citizens appearing to lose faith in the economy, Beijing has little choice but to act, economists say.

College students who are graduating this summer and looking for work in a weak job market are expressing their frustration online by posting pictures of themselves tossing their degree certificates in trash cans or lying face down on the ground. The photos circulated online.

Some analysts say that if confidence cannot be restored, the Chinese economy may fall into a downward spiral, in which case further easing of monetary policy and other stimulus measures may not be effective.

Lu Ting, Nomura’s chief China economist, wrote in a report this week that the real obstacle to a recovery in economic growth is a lack of confidence among the public. He also said China was becoming more and more like Japan in the 1990s: Japan’s housing bubble burst and people’s confidence waned, in part contributing to Japan’s decades of anemic growth and falling prices.

Nomura lowered its forecast for China‘s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2023 to 5.1 percent from a previous forecast of 5.5 percent, and in 2024 to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent.

Some investors have compared the Chinese government’s shift toward stimulating the economy to last year’s sudden decision to roll back the coronavirus dynamic zeroing policy. The Chinese government has repeatedly said it will not abandon the policy, which includes lockdowns and travel restrictions, even as other countries have eased anti-epidemic regulations.

But Chinese leaders ultimately decided the economic costs of the policy were too high, especially after protests against the policy erupted in some cities.

Economists at Morgan Stanley believe the stimulus will help China‘s growth accelerate again in the third quarter and resume what it calls an endogenous consumption recovery. They also said China‘s growing dominance in the renewable energy supply chain would help drive growth further.

Others believe the Chinese government will need to go further, with measures such as cash handouts to households.

Jin Keyu, an associate professor of economics at the London School of Economics and author of “The New China Playbook,” said Beijing needed to do more to restore confidence.

She also said the scale and efficiency of the stimulus measures were still lacking.

One challenge for the Chinese government is that there aren’t many good options beyond pouring more money into big projects like bridges and subways, and boosting real estate sales.

In recent years, China‘s regulatory crackdown on the technology and education industries has made many entrepreneurs suspicious of making new investments. Many would-be homebuyers worry that with so many vacant homes, it may be years before prices continue to rise again. One reason some consumers are reluctant to spend heavily is that China has not fully developed a social safety net, which prevents them from spending with greater confidence.

Hundreds of elderly people staged a protest in the central city of Wuhan in February after the government cut health insurance benefits due to mounting debt pressures.

Zhao Zhao, a Beijing housewife with two children, said her husband, who works in a state-owned enterprise, has not had a raise for the past three years, while her children’s education costs have been rising. As such, she is wary of spending.

Zhao said the economy wasn’t doing as well as people expected, and she instinctively wanted to save more money until things improved.

Chu Ding, who owns a restaurant in Wuhan in central China, said she was not very optimistic about the future. In February of this year, dine-in and take-out orders at her restaurant increased, but the growth stalled shortly after, and the daily turnover is now slightly lower than before the epidemic.

She said that even now that the new crown prevention and control measures are lifted, it will take time for the economy, business and consumer confidence to recover.

Just a few months ago, economists raised their forecasts for China‘s economic growth this year. Back then, excited Chinese shoppers filled restaurants and flocked to tourist attractions across the country after draconian COVID-19 containment measures were lifted.

But the initial excitement didn’t last long. The growth rate of total retail sales of consumer goods slowed to 12.7% in May from 18.4% in April. New factory orders shrank in both April and May.

China‘s official consumer confidence index came in at 94.9 in March, slightly better than the all-time low of 85.5 in November last year. But compared with 124.1 in March 2019, consumer confidence remained subdued.

Due to uncertain economic conditions, more young people are choosing to delay childbearing. In 2022, the number of marriage registrations in China will only be 6.833 million, the lowest level since records began in 1986.

Much of the weakness in confidence reflects the fact that many households and companies are heavily indebted and need to wait for their financial situation to improve before they can make new investments or spend heavily.

Between 2015 and 2019, the per capita disposable income of urban residents increased by about 8% per year. According to a research report by Bank of China International, this growth rate will slow to about 6% between 2020 and 2022, with the slowdown being the largest among low-income groups.

Song Houze, a researcher at the Paulson Institute, said people noticed that not only were they not getting new support, but their old benefits had also been reduced.

The perception that China‘s leaders are de-emphasizing high-growth goals in favor of other priorities such as self-sufficiency and technological advancement has dampened confidence and could change behavior in years to come, he added.

