China Unicom Beijing launched full-scenario speed-up products based on Huawei FTTR Starlight F30 and B30, building an all-optical network base for homes and enterprises_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

[China, Beijing, April 23, 2023]Today, China United Network Communications Co., Ltd. Beijing Branch (hereinafter referred to as “Beijing Unicom”) hosted the Zen Broadband full-scenario speed-up conference successfully held in Beijing Shougang Park. Representatives of Beijing Unicom and Huawei, together with representatives of households and small and micro enterprises participated in the press conference.

“Zhen Broadband 2000M full-scenario speed-up” press conference

During the press conference, China Unicom Beijing launched the “Creative Speed ​​Newborn” 2000Mbps premium broadband based on Huawei FTTR Starlight F30 series products, bringing Beijing users the world‘s leading network experience, and invited a number of experience officers to share their experience of 2 Gigabit broadband. For more than 1.6 million small, medium and micro enterprises in Beijing, China Unicom Beijing released the FTTO all-optical enterprise network based on Huawei FTTR Xingguang B30 series products. Stable and reliable network base.Beijing Unicom Broadband has experienced 9 speed increases in 29 years. With the support of the newly released Unicom 2000M broadband, FTTR and FTTO networks, it continues to provide all-weather, all-scenario smart life for the people of Beijing

solution.

At the meeting, representatives of Huawei introduced the Starlight F30 and Starlight B30 products. Jin Yuzhi, president of Huawei’s optical product line, said that in order to solve the problem of “easy access to a gigabit home, but difficult to enter a house with 100 megabytes”, and to meet the more stringent demands placed on the network by digital applications such as ultra-high-definition video, whole-home intelligence, enterprise cloud access, and online collaborative office. To meet the five major requirements of large bandwidth, more connections, lower latency, greater stability, and greater intelligence, Huawei innovatively launched the FTTR solution, which extends optical fiber to every room and breaks through the speed limit of the medium. Huawei joined hands with Beijing Unicom to open up the last “golden 10 meters” of gigabit network, so that gigabit Wi-Fi experience can be ubiquitous indoors. Hu Wei, Director of Huawei China‘s Carrier Network Marketing and Solution Sales Department, delivered a speech on “Zhenpin All-optical Networking, Huawei FTTR Helps China Unicom to Connect Thousands of Enterprises”, and said that Huawei continues to innovate through products such as Starlight F30 and Starlight B30 , to provide high-quality network experience for home users, and to help enterprises digitally transform.

Jin Yuzhi, President of Optical Product Line, Huawei

Hu Wei, Director of Carrier Network Marketing and Solution Sales Department, Huawei China Region

At the press conference, Beijing Unicom and Huawei jointly demonstrated two gigabit broadband FTTR products and FTTO all-optical enterprise networking products. The on-site guests visited the 2000Mbps network speed test, the stable connection of 64 smart terminals in the whole house, the real-time video refresh of 128 mobile phones, and FTTR installation and maintenance tools.

This press conference demonstrated Beijing Unicom’s responsibility for families and small, medium and micro enterprises, and also witnessed the comprehensive cooperation between Beijing Unicom and Huawei. In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate together with Beijing Unicom, improve users’ digital life experience, and provide strong support and guarantee for the digitalization of thousands of enterprises.