China uninvestable? These are the new Asian champions

China uninvestable? These are the new Asian champions

IIn Hiroshima, the G-7 countries agreed on a tougher approach to the regime in Beijing. It was no coincidence that other heads of government from India to Brazil also attended the meeting as guests. They, too, have an interest in curbing Chinese expansion. But China has enough problems of its own. Raymond Chan, chief investment strategist for Asia at Allianz Global Investors, explains in an interview with WELT how the current economic situation in China is and which countries now have a great opportunity to replace the Middle Kingdom as a growth engine.

