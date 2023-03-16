Addressing the National People’s Congress in Beijing, the Chinese president Xi Jinpingconfirmed for the third consecutive mandate, declared to the Armed Forces delegation that thePeople’s Liberation Army (Epl) must prepare to become the military tool of a world power. Not only that: the president and secretary of the Chinese Communist Party has predicted, for 2023, a increase in the planning of military spending “appropriate” to the instability of international security.

The Chinese Armed Forces are now in the wake of a decisive change which completes the long journey begun with the reforms of Deng Xiaoping.

Deng and Jiang’s Modernizations for a Professional Army

The EPL was radically revamped for the first time since Deng Xiaoping who introduced the concept of professional army and reduced the number of the force to increase training and professional preparation, as well as the diffusion of technology towards peripheral units, actually employed on the ground.

Then in 1993, with the management of Jiang Zeminthe Central Military Commission (CMC) introduced the Military Strategic Guidelines for the new period, a first real programmatic document of a further organizational and technological revolution of the military. With this document the importance was removed from the northern territorial forces (also due to the disappearance of the Soviet Union), a decisive projection on the sea and the implementation of a military instrument capable of fighting and winning a “local and limited war in high-tech conditions” was advocated.

This type of conflict, inspired by the CMC from the evolution of the Second Gulf War, would necessarily have been approached with the high-tech aero-naval tool and with the ability to carry out joint campaign (with the seamlessly integrated employment of the Army, Navy and Air Force). In addition to the case study of the Gulf War, this doctrine was particularly inspired by the conflicts in the South and East China seas.

With Jiang’s modernization, China began a reasoning introduction of naval means such as corvettes (for example those of model 053H3, Jiangwei II and model 053H1G, Jianghu V) and submarines (Ming class model 035G and 035B) which gave the Navy of the People’s Republic of China the ability to intervene quickly and discreetly in the China Sea . The impetus for the construction and integration of these units was undoubtedly strengthened by the Taiwan question which erupted in the strait crisis of 1995 and 1996.

The Chinese Armed Forces had therefore decisively taken the path of top-down modernization between the end of the 1990s and the 2000s.

The advent of Xi

With the aspiration to the role of world power and the “peaceful rise” of the Hu era, the military instrument found itself in the need to make the leap in quality to become internationally competitive. Xi Jinping’s coming to power in 2013 meant the introduction of a new military reform in 2015which has focused heavily on the centralization of the Armed Forces (and a consequent more pervasive control of the Party) and the modernization of the Command and Control (C2) to face the need to share information and influence capabilities so important in armed conflicts of last generation and in multi-domain operations.

The online entry of the JP-20 Chengdu, Chinese military aircraft that fits into the fifth generation of aerial combat. On the real potential in terms of multi-domain effects (which therefore also involve the cyber and space environment) the debate is heated and it seems that Chengdu is inferior to its Western and Russian counterparts, but it demonstrates Chinese attention to the new type of conflict . This attention is also demonstrated by the creation, again in 2015, of the Strategic Support Forcea fifth arm of the PLA (joining the Army, Air Force, Navy and Rocket Force) and specifically concerned with military action in fifth generation conflicts and with influencing space dominance, coordinating targeting capability (acquiring targets to hit), cyber and information.

The multi-domain breakthrough

In fact, China is among the first advanced countries, if not the first ever, to dedicate an armed force to the space and cyber domains, bearing in mind that the US Space Force was made independent in 2019. The weight of multi-domain operations is therefore considered decisive by the Chinese personnel and doctrine and the use in this sense is held in high consideration, it remains to be seen which both the real technological level reached by the Armed Forces of the PRC and the effective capability of C2 in this type of operations actually possessed by the PLA. This starting point is essential for understanding the substantiality of the further change of pace that Xi, who has just been reconfirmed President, and his entourage are asking for with the increase in military investment.

Western military technology and that of allied countries has so far proved to be more advanced than both Russian and Chinese according to important studies related to the sector, such as for example Multidomain Deterrence and Strategic Stability in China by analyst Lora Saalman (published by the Swedish institute SIPRI), although the Chinese one is getting closer. Furthermore, again according to the same study, published in 2022, the technological equality of the arsenals could, of course, facilitate a dialogue of stability with the United States and at least the member countries of the alliance Five Eyes between the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The gap to be filled, for Beijing, would also be of a quantitative nature, since the fifth generation technological assets in the possession of Western countries are more numerous. It is therefore likely that the military investment announced in China will concern the quality and quantity of multi-domain technologiesa development of the integrated training of the multi-domain C2 (which can take place, for example, within the exercises of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and a restructuring of the companies producing weapon systems (with respect to which Western companies, also due to the freedom of the market, have so far made the difference.