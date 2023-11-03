Home » China wants to build the world’s first drone carrier here
Chinese websites had already compiled a while ago how the Chinese government envisions its future fleet. Accordingly, in addition to four aircraft carriers – the third is currently being completed – there should also be eight classic Type 075 amphibious assault ships. Three of the significantly larger Type 076 drone carriers, which also belong to the category of amphibious assault ships, should be built. However, Taiwanese military observers now expect that China will stick with the four helicopter carriers it has built so far and will build more drone carriers instead.

China would thus be able to catch up to some extent with the USA, which can also equip its classic Wasp helicopter carriers with F35B fighter jets if necessary. These can take off and land vertically, a capability that Chinese aircraft engineers have not yet mastered. The USA and Japan have been preparing for a conflict with China in the Pacific region for some time.

