China Will Need Rate Cuts to Avoid L-Shaped Recovery – WSJ

Perhaps most worrisome is house prices. Since the slight rise in February, the average increase in home prices in China ‘s 70 large and medium-sized cities in May was only 0.1%, down from April’s 0.3% increase. Goldman Sachs (Goldman…

China ‘s key economic data for May on Thursday was the latest sign that policy missteps in the pandemic era and a general policy of “dynamic zeroing” have hurt the economy more than expected. The stance of dynamic zeroing caused many of these epidemic prevention policy mistakes to last for too long. There is not much to commend these data in May, especially considering the low base effect caused by the closure of Shanghai in 2022, the year-on-year data should have performed better.

China may still achieve its growth target of around 5% this year. This growth rate target was set against the background that some of the most productive regions in China were blocked from time to time in the previous two years. Even if this was not considered, a growth rate of around 5% would have been considered a few years ago. is very exhausting.

Even considering some of the big problems China faces, such as high youth unemployment, unfavorable demographics and the leadership’s growing “fortress economy” mentality, the speed at which China ‘s post-pandemic economic recovery has unraveled is striking.

Even considering some of the big problems China faces, such as high youth unemployment, unfavorable demographics and the leadership’s growing “fortress economy” mentality, the speed at which China‘s post-pandemic economic recovery has unraveled is striking.

China may still achieve its growth target of around 5% this year. This growth rate target was set against the background that some of the most productive regions in China were blocked from time to time in the previous two years. Even if this was not considered, a growth rate of around 5% would have been considered a few years ago. is very exhausting.

China‘s key economic data for May on Thursday was the latest sign that policy missteps in the pandemic era and a general policy of “dynamic zeroing” have hurt the economy more than expected. The stance of dynamic zeroing caused many of these epidemic prevention policy mistakes to last for too long. There is not much to commend these data in May, especially considering the low base effect caused by the closure of Shanghai in 2022, the year-on-year data should have performed better.

Perhaps most worrisome is house prices. Since the slight rise in February, the average increase in home prices in China‘s 70 large and medium-sized cities in May was only 0.1%, down from April’s 0.3% increase. In third-tier cities, which are dominated by small and medium-sized inland cities, house prices actually fell 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate in May, according to Goldman Sachs.