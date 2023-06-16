China Will Need Rate Cuts to Avoid L-Shaped Recovery – WSJ

The speed with which China’s economic recovery has unraveled is alarming. But Beijing still appears to be focusing on security at the expense of growth.
Even considering some of the big problems China faces, such as high youth unemployment, unfavorable demographics and the leadership’s growing “fortress economy” mentality, the speed at which China‘s post-pandemic economic recovery has unraveled is striking.
China may still achieve its growth target of around 5% this year. This growth rate target was set against the background that some of the most productive regions in China were blocked from time to time in the previous two years. Even if this was not considered, a growth rate of around 5% would have been considered a few years ago. is very exhausting.
China‘s key economic data for May on Thursday was the latest sign that policy missteps in the pandemic era and a general policy of “dynamic zeroing” have hurt the economy more than expected. The stance of dynamic zeroing caused many of these epidemic prevention policy mistakes to last for too long. There is not much to commend these data in May, especially considering the low base effect caused by the closure of Shanghai in 2022, the year-on-year data should have performed better.
Perhaps most worrisome is house prices. Since the slight rise in February, the average increase in home prices in China‘s 70 large and medium-sized cities in May was only 0.1%, down from April’s 0.3% increase. In third-tier cities, which are dominated by small and medium-sized inland cities, house prices actually fell 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate in May, according to Goldman Sachs.
Given the stagnation in home prices, it’s no surprise that both square footage sold and new construction starts have weakened. Even the bright spot of recent months, home completions, has lost momentum: May completions rose 17% year-over-year, down from April’s 28% increase. June’s numbers are likely to look even worse, given the sharp surge in home sales and new floor space starts after Shanghai’s lockdown was lifted last June.
Consumption and industrial performance were also lackluster. The total retail sales of social consumer goods in May increased by 12.7% year-on-year, which was lower than the 18.4% in April; the growth rate of industrial added value in May fell from 5.6% in April to 3.5%.
The Chinese government is not sitting still. Following Tuesday’s rate cut, the People’s Bank of China cut the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate by 10 basis points on Thursday. MLF is an important tool for the People’s Bank of China to provide funds to commercial banks.
Still, those moves alone are unlikely to turn things around. If Beijing wants to avoid an L-shaped recovery, the kind of sluggish recovery the U.S. economy experienced after the 2008 financial crisis, it needs to convince households and businesses that it has the government’s back. A report in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday said Beijing was considering tens of billions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, including support for local governments. This shows that the Chinese government has recognized the seriousness of the problem.