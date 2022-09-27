Home Business China: World Bank cuts growth prospects to 3.2% from the previous 5%
Business

China: World Bank cuts growth prospects to 3.2% from the previous 5%

by admin

The World Bank has reduced its economic outlook for Asia-Pacific, pointing to China‘s ultra-strict “zero-COVID” policy as a drag on regional growth. The Washington-based financial institution said the region’s economies are expected to grow 3.2% in 2022, up from 5% expected in April, as China‘s closures continue to shut down factories and curb spending.

According to the bank, China, the world‘s second largest economy, is expected to grow 2.8% this year and 4.5% in 2023. Previously, the bank had predicted a 5% growth in 2022.

See also  Popular Chinese concept stocks fell collectively: iQiyi fell 28%, Pinduoduo fell 17% – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

У޿ȴн12ڣǺС933 – OFweekД

Superbonus, on the assignment of the Abi credit...

Xiaomi’s most beautiful phone is back!Xiaomi Civi 2...

Yuanguang | Risking the risk of three years...

Energy from algae: first plant in Cilento

The stock markets today 27 September: the spread...

iPhone15 Ultra exposed: A17+ dual front camera, and...

Chip, Intel ready to invest in Veneto: a...

Multiplying “numbers” to go up the Binjiang River...

FTX wins the auction for the assets of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy