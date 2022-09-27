The World Bank has reduced its economic outlook for Asia-Pacific, pointing to China‘s ultra-strict “zero-COVID” policy as a drag on regional growth. The Washington-based financial institution said the region’s economies are expected to grow 3.2% in 2022, up from 5% expected in April, as China‘s closures continue to shut down factories and curb spending.

According to the bank, China, the world‘s second largest economy, is expected to grow 2.8% this year and 4.5% in 2023. Previously, the bank had predicted a 5% growth in 2022.