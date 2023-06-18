China (Xiamen) Cross-Border E-Commerce Exhibition New Breakthrough Over 90,000 Customers Participated-Chinanews.com Video

[Explanation]The three-day 2023 China (Xiamen) International Cross-Border E-Commerce Exhibition ended successfully in Xiamen on June 17. The theme of this exhibition is “Cross-Border Interconnection Global Interconnection”. 90,000 domestic and foreign merchants actively participated.

[Explanation]Pramond Ghimir, a tea merchant from Nepal, brought local specialty tea. Pramond Ghimir, who went to Guangdong to do business in 1989, witnessed the rapid changes in China. He told China News Agency reporter, cross-border e-commerce has huge potential, and will continue to invest in seizing rare business opportunities.

[Concurrent]Nepalese tea exhibitor Pramond Ghimir

E-commerce makes people’s lives more convenient, and people can maintain enthusiasm and do business well. So e-commerce is very good.

[Explanation]According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs, the scale of China‘s cross-border e-commerce import and export will exceed 2 trillion yuan for the first time in 2022, reaching 2.1 trillion yuan, an increase of 7.1% over 2021. The import and export of cross-border e-commerce goods accounted for about 5% of China‘s foreign trade, up from less than 1% five years ago.

[Concurrent]Thailand exhibitor Zhuo Bingyue

Cross-border e-commerce is especially helpful for the future. For example, if we want to buy Chinese products, we can immediately order them online and buy them. For example, including our products in Thailand, I am in China, so what should I do if I miss Thailand’s products, which can only be bought on the online cross-border e-commerce platform, which can be bought immediately, It also saves time and is very convenient.

[Explanation]Zhuo Bingyue, who has studied in China for many years, spoke for the products made of jasmine rice in her hometown of Thailand. She said that with the full implementation of RCEP, it not only reduces the import and export time of cross-border e-commerce, but also due to the tariff With the reduction of exemption, the goods between Southeast Asia and China also have a price advantage.

[Concurrent]Thailand exhibitor Zhuo Bingyue

In the past, our imports included customs clearance, which took about one month to two months, but after having this RCEP, the time has been reduced, and it can be shipped from Thailand to China within 15 or 7 days. , if the cost is reduced, the price of the product will not be high, so we consumers only pay value-added tax when we buy it, that is, we don’t have to pay any tariffs.

[Explanation]It is understood that this exhibition, co-sponsored by the China International Chamber of Commerce, the Foreign Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, and the Xiamen Municipal Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, is based on creating a comprehensive cross-border e-commerce industry chain and comprehensive exhibition. The scale of the exhibition exceeds 60,000 square meters, and more than 2,000 international standard booths are set up.

Reporter Li Siyuan reports from Xiamen, Fujian

