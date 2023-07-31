ChinaJoy 2023: Celebrating Twenty Years of Technological Innovation in the Digital Entertainment Industry

ChinaJoy Exhibition Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Unprecedented Grandeur

Shanghai, China – The 20th ChinaJoy Exhibition, themed “Twenty Years of Joy and Joy”, officially commenced on July 28 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. This year’s exhibition marked the 20th anniversary of ChinaJoy, and the site was larger and more spectacular than ever before. The exhibition showcased the fusion of technology and entertainment, presenting the latest advancements in the digital entertainment industry.

On the first day, prominent leaders from various levels of government visited ChinaJoy and praised the cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements on display. These leaders expressed their high regard for the innovative applications and technological advancements that combine technology and entertainment. During the visit, Sun Shoushan, chairman of China Audiovisual and Digital Publishing Association, had a cordial conversation with Liu Wei, president of Mihayou, emphasizing the importance of the integration of technology and entertainment in the digital age.

The fusion of technology and entertainment has revolutionized the digital entertainment industry, bringing users a more immersive, convenient, and personalized entertainment experience. The exhibition highlighted the innovative applications of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, XR, cloud gaming, 5G, and other technologies, injecting new vitality into the traditional entertainment industry. This integration is set to continue in the future, promising even more exciting developments in the field of technology and entertainment.

ChinaJoy has always been known for its ability to adapt to changing trends and keep pace with the times. This year’s exhibition focused on multiple aspects of digital entertainment, including games, animation, internet film and television, music, online literature, e-sports, trendy toys, intelligent entertainment software, and hardware. The exhibition closely aligned with the growing demand for cross-border integration and development, and centered around the new digital entertainment ecology of “technology + entertainment“.

One prominent feature of ChinaJoy 2023 was the Snapdragon-themed pavilion, created in partnership with Qualcomm and several ecological partners. The pavilion offered an array of technology demonstrations and interactive projects, allowing visitors to experience the latest Snapdragon-powered mobile devices and gaming equipment, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies empowered by Qualcomm’s platforms.

Moreover, the exhibition showcased a wide range of technologically advanced hardware and software products. Exhibitors such as migu, AMD, TCL, Lenovo, and Samsung unveiled their latest innovations. migu’s “Fireline Elite” competition incorporated large-space VR positioning technology and wearable VR interactive equipment, providing an immersive gaming experience. AMD unveiled its Ryzen 7040 series mobile processors, equipped with an innovative CPU+GPU+AI engine, enabling AI-powered notebooks. TCL introduced the world‘s first 57-inch DU 240Hz R1000 HVA curved gaming screen, catering to the demands of passionate gamers. Lenovo presented its new products, revolutionizing user hardware experience, while Samsung launched the Mini LED Neo G95NC, delivering an immersive gaming experience.

The concurrent conferences at ChinaJoy also celebrated technological innovation. The China International Digital Entertainment Industry Conference (CDEC) introduced the ChinaJoy AIGC Conference, focusing on artificial intelligence in the gaming industry. Experts and industry leaders in the field of AIGC shared their insights on the opportunities and future development of artificial intelligence in the digital entertainment industry. In addition, the first ChinaJoy Web3 Conference emphasized the high-quality development of Web3 technology in the digital economy industry.

As ChinaJoy celebrates its 20th anniversary, it continues to thrive as a platform for showcasing the latest advancements in technology and entertainment. With the fusion of technology and entertainment driving the digital entertainment industry, the future promises even more exciting developments and surprises for enthusiasts worldwide.