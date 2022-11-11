Since the beginning of this year, there has been a major reshuffle in the domestic auto market, and the market share of independent brands has continued to increase, while mainstream joint venture brands have continued to decline.

Data from the Federation of Passengers shows that,In October, the domestic narrow passenger car market sold 1.84 million units, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%, and the cumulative sales from January to October was 16.716 million units, a year-on-year increase of 3.0%.

In terms of brands, the domestic auto market experienced a major reshuffle in October. According to the statistics of the China Passenger Car Association, the retail market share of self-owned brands in October was 51.5%, while that in September was 47.0%. This is the first breakthrough in the market share of self-owned brands. 50%.

In contrast,The market share of German and Japanese brands has declined again, with the two major brands falling below 20%.Among them, the German department was 19.3%, down 0.1% year-on-year, and the Japanese department was 18.9%, down 3.7% year-on-year.

Judging from the list of manufacturers’ sales, it can also be seen that their own brands are constantly improving. The top ten car companies in terms of sales are BYD Automobile, FAW-Volkswagen, Geely Automobile, Changan Automobile, SAIC Volkswagen, GAC Toyota, SAIC-GM, Dongfeng Nissan, SAIC GM Wuling, Great Wall Motors.

It is worth noting that the sales of the evergreen trees in Japanese cars continued to decline this year, and Dongfeng Honda fell out of the top 15 again; FAW Toyota and GAC Honda also fell out of the top 10.

Among self-owned brands, BYD leads all self-owned joint venture brands and once again becomes the top passenger car sales in China. Geely Automobile and Changan Automobile lead other joint venture brands except FAW-Volkswagen.

