China’s Ban on iPhones: Impact on Apple Sales and Stock Price

Title: China‘s Ban on iPhones Raises Concerns, but Impact on Apple Sales May Not Be Severe

Date: September 9, 2023

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) recently instituted a ban on iPhones for government agency personnel, sparking concerns over Apple’s sales and stock price. While the CCP aims to complete the substitution of domestic products within the government and state-owned enterprises by 2024, analysts believe that the impact on Apple may not be as significant as anticipated.

According to The Wall Street Journal, China has prohibited government officials from using iPhones in the workplace, with Bloomberg suggesting that this ban could potentially be extended to government-backed institutions and state-owned enterprises.

As a result, Apple’s shares experienced a decline for the second consecutive day as investors worried about the company’s business prospects in China. The key question for investors is whether this issue is limited to state employees or if it signifies wider challenges in China that could pose a threat to Apple’s revenues.

However, some analysts argue that concerns may be overstated, as Chinese officials may have already been avoiding the use of U.S. products in the workplace prior to the official ban. Amit Daryanani, an analyst at Evercore ISI, highlighted that while the ban is unfavorable for Apple, the true impact remains uncertain. He suggested that Chinese officials had likely already self-imposed restrictions on using American products due to political consciousness.

Daryanani also emphasized that the CCP’s measures are causing concerns on Wall Street because the Chinese market accounts for approximately 19% of Apple’s revenue. If more significant restrictions were implemented, it could impact their bottom line. However, he contends that this is unlikely to occur unless Apple rapidly moves its supply chain outside of China, which would make the CCP uncomfortable.

Highlighting Apple’s significant contribution to job creation in China, Daryanani pointed out that the company supports over 5 million jobs in the country, making it difficult for the CCP to take stronger measures against Apple without negatively affecting employment.

Supporting this perspective, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, believes that recent concerns about China are exaggerated. He suggests that the ban may only affect around 500,000 iPhones, a minimal amount compared to Apple’s projected sales of approximately 45 million iPhones in China next year. Ives also emphasizes that Apple’s market share has grown considerably in China, gaining around 300 basis points over the past 18 months, and predicts further momentum with the anticipated release of the iPhone 15.

While the CCP currently proposes issuing employees local brand computers, such as Xiaomi and Huawei, it is worth noting that these computers eventually run on the Windows operating system developed by Microsoft, an American company. Additionally, even if the CCP manages to replace all Macs at the state-owned level, consumers still have the freedom to purchase various Mac models, which allows Apple’s business to thrive. Few viable alternatives currently exist for authorities, and these alternatives do not provide the same level of security as macOS.

Apple is set to unveil its new device at the upcoming product launch event on Tuesday, September 12th.

