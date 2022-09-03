China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced on September 2 China‘s logistics industry prosperity index for August. From the data trend, the growth of logistics business demand has slowed down, the demand for bulk commodity logistics has remained stable, the investment support role has been prominent, and the logistics enterprises are expected to remain at a high level.

In August, China‘s logistics industry prosperity index was 46.3%, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous month.

Liu Yuhang, Director of China Logistics Information Center: With the superposition of many unfavorable factors such as the spread of epidemics in many places, high temperature and rain, floods and other disasters, the production of some fields and industries has been restricted.

From January to July this year, my country’s consumer price index rose by an average of 1.8%, and prices were running smoothly. Due to the high price levels in economies such as the United States and Europe, some people worry that imported inflationary pressures will cause domestic prices to rise sharply. Experts said that in the context of global energy supply shortages, the domestic responsibility for ensuring supply and price stability has been consolidated in all aspects, which has effectively guaranteed energy supply. In addition, my country has experienced many rounds of “big exams” such as the epidemic and extreme weather of the century. In order to ensure the supply and price stability of important livelihood commodities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables, China has improved the production, supply, storage and marketing system and emergency plans.

Guo Liyan, a researcher at the China Academy of Macroeconomics: my country adheres to a prudent monetary policy and resolutely does not engage in strong stimulus such as “flooding”. Domestically, the prevention and control of the epidemic and economic and social development have been promoted in a coordinated manner, which has effectively maintained the stable operation of the industrial chain and supply chain. The domestic supply and demand relationship is generally stable, unlike the serious international supply and demand mismatch.

