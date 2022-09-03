Home Business China’s bulk commodity logistics demand remains stable in August, logistics companies are expected to remain high-China Daily
Business

China’s bulk commodity logistics demand remains stable in August, logistics companies are expected to remain high-China Daily

by admin

China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced on September 2 China‘s logistics industry prosperity index for August. From the data trend, the growth of logistics business demand has slowed down, the demand for bulk commodity logistics has remained stable, the investment support role has been prominent, and the logistics enterprises are expected to remain at a high level.

In August, China‘s logistics industry prosperity index was 46.3%, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous month.

Liu Yuhang, Director of China Logistics Information Center: With the superposition of many unfavorable factors such as the spread of epidemics in many places, high temperature and rain, floods and other disasters, the production of some fields and industries has been restricted.

From January to July this year, my country’s consumer price index rose by an average of 1.8%, and prices were running smoothly. Due to the high price levels in economies such as the United States and Europe, some people worry that imported inflationary pressures will cause domestic prices to rise sharply. Experts said that in the context of global energy supply shortages, the domestic responsibility for ensuring supply and price stability has been consolidated in all aspects, which has effectively guaranteed energy supply. In addition, my country has experienced many rounds of “big exams” such as the epidemic and extreme weather of the century. In order to ensure the supply and price stability of important livelihood commodities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables, China has improved the production, supply, storage and marketing system and emergency plans.

See also  More than 1,100 in 48 hours the members of the Enterprise-Ft-Sole24Ore Academy

Guo Liyan, a researcher at the China Academy of Macroeconomics: my country adheres to a prudent monetary policy and resolutely does not engage in strong stimulus such as “flooding”. Domestically, the prevention and control of the epidemic and economic and social development have been promoted in a coordinated manner, which has effectively maintained the stable operation of the industrial chain and supply chain. The domestic supply and demand relationship is generally stable, unlike the serious international supply and demand mismatch.

[Editor in charge: Xu Kun]

You may also like

Minister Giovannini makes a surprise speech at the...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Promote stable...

Beijing Stock Exchange Solicits Comments on Detailed Rules...

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo will lend his name...

Apple Watch S8, SE supply reduced, get ready...

The Cgia alarm: “There are over 9 million...

China’s bulk commodity logistics demand remains stable in...

Short net positions: Maire the shortest in Piazza...

The highlights of each exhibition area are full...

Mattarella’s message in Cernobbio: to free ourselves from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy