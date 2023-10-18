China’s Catering Industry Achieves Remarkable Results in Anti-Waste: Annual Report

Report Shows Remarkable Results in Anti-Waste Efforts in China‘s Catering Industry

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The “2023 China Catering Industry Annual Report” released by the China Hotel Association reveals that the country’s catering industry has achieved remarkable results in its anti-waste initiatives. The report highlights the industry’s focus on reducing “Waste on the Tip of the Tongue” through measures implemented in the production and service links.

In 2022, catering companies adopted various measures to address waste in the production process. This included initiatives such as reasonable procurement, standardized warehousing, and scientific catering. Similarly, actions were taken in the service link, such as daily publicity and training, providing ordering tips, and proactive packaging services.

Noteworthy achievements were recorded in three aspects of the production process, including strengthening the management of food ingredients, utilizing food leftovers effectively, and offering smaller portion sizes. In the service link, companies focused on promoting awareness through visible means, such as posters and table cards, as well as conducting campaigns and providing public utensils like chopsticks and spoons.

To evaluate the effectiveness of anti-waste efforts, the report employed quantitative indicators such as the change rate of food waste volume, the change rate of food waste disposal fees, and the change rate of packaged lunch box usage. The data revealed that participating companies reduced food waste volume by an average of 11.2%, decreased garbage disposal fees by an average of 6.7%, and increased the use of packaged lunch boxes by an average of 11.7%. These results demonstrate the significant impact of anti-waste actions.

Since the implementation of the Anti-Food Waste Law, various central and local departments have called on society to strictly conserve resources and combat waste. In support of these efforts, the State Administration for Market Regulation launched a three-month special campaign earlier this year to suppress catering waste.

Zhang Xiang, deputy secretary-general of the China Hotel Association, emphasized the importance of incorporating waste reduction into the daily operations of catering companies. Despite the country’s stabilized grain output, the volatile international situation and complex production and supply landscape necessitate a consistent commitment to reducing waste in the industry.

Established in 2009, the China Catering Industry Annual Report has served as a vital resource for fostering brands, setting benchmarks, and providing corporate listing services in the sector. The survey data for this report was collected from over 100 catering companies and groups in 23 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities across the mainland. It covers various formats such as formal meals, hot pot, group meals, fast food, Japanese food, Western food, tea drinks, and more.

(Zou Duowei)

[Editor-in-charge: Xu Ziming]

Share this: Facebook

X

